Manny Montes: Our news media is failing at informing

A coin is flipped over and over again, and however many more times it is flipped, it always comes up heads.

One would be accurate to proclaim the coin is illegitimate. One might also point to our new media, and proclaim the same.

In a column I submitted in September, 2017, entitled, “Progressive ideology defies common sense”, I opened with: “What an extraordinary advantage it is to dominate all the cultural pillars of our society. News and entertainment sectors, academia and K through 12, and now the most powerful companies in the tech industry, Google, Facebook, et al. There is no dispute, it is the progressives that enjoy this dominance.”

There is no question this dominance of all our cultural pillars is of great significance when viewed from either the side of the political spectrum, but there is special significance when that dominance occurs in our news media; a well informed citizenry is required in order to maintain our republic. Our news media is failing at that task. You have to have blinders on if you don’t see it. If you don’t, independent, nonpartisan investigative reporter, Sharyl Attkinsson can help improve your vision.

She prepared a list entitled, “111 Media Mistakes in the Trump Era: The Definitive List.” The date range spans from August 2016 to January 2020. Her introduction to the list states, speaking of the news media, “But as self-appointed arbiters of truth, we’ve largely excused our own unprecedented string of fact-challenged reporting. The truth is, formerly well-respected, top news organizations are making repeat, unforced errors in numbers that were unheard of just a couple of years ago.”

In a study conducted by the Media Research Center found, “Over the summer, the broadcast networks have continued to pound Donald Trump and his team with the most hostile coverage of a president in TV news history — 92% negative, vs. just 8% positive.” I think Ms. Attkinsson’s characterizing the media’s missteps as mistakes is too kind. I believe it is malicious and deliberate. Mistakes would go both ways, negative and positive, but they don’t in news coverage. Just as the illegitimate coin, the outcome of the reporting is deliberate, mistakes are all negative. There is no denying it, the siren song of progressive ideology has mesmerized our news media. Progressive Democrat talking points are incessantly repeated in the echo chamber media; watch dogs? Lap dogs to be sure. Center for Public Integrity analysis, found that more than 96% of the donations from journalists to either Clinton or Trump between January 2015 and August 2016 went to Clinton.

So often we hear that we Trump supporters are uneducated, unsophisticated, unhappy malcontents, you know, we’re the “basket of deplorables”, and are filled with lies coming out of Fox News. A simple comparison of Fox with the other TV and Cable news outlets will uncover a dramatic difference. Fox has straight news segments, and straight up commentary segments. In both segments, progressives are always welcome to present their sides on positions. Not so much with its competitors. All segments are almost always the progressive’s side of things.

One other significant difference is that the commentary segments on Fox are straight up on their conservative bent, and will include, albeit a minority voice, a progressive voice. Their competitors merge commentary with news. Their news anchors are biased but pretend to be straight up journalist. The likes of Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Brian Williams, Anderson Cooper, Chuck Todd, Jim Acosta, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Wolf Blitzer report news filtered through the progressives sieve. How they and so many others got the story so spectacularly wrong on the Russia collusion hoax is astounding.

And how can progressive’s incessant pointing to Fox News as propaganda for conservatives, when they have the likes of NBC, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, CNBC, Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, USA Today, L.A, Times, and the Associated Press. Perhaps it’s because Fox News is a ratings juggernaut, rated No. 1 for the past 18 years and counting.

Come on, give us conservatives a break. You guys have it in the bag big time. But even so, there are enough of us Americans that retain the sense of life our Declaration of Independence and the Constitution has bequeath to us. We yanked the rope of the liberty bell in November 2016. The peal of that bell was heard around the world, and that peal will once again be heard around the world this November 2020.

Progressive’s impeachment sham has sealed the deal, thanks.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.