Manny Montes: Origins of critical theory

Philosophies on governance have always shaped and defined cultures throughout the history of mankind. Most, if not all, proclaimed the one or the few masters of all the rest. Our founding turned theses philosophies on their heads. The philosophy that shaped our founding was one never before articulated. The individual was viewed as an integer, an end in himself, with the reasoning power to make choices and have values to live as he sees fit. Our government was formulated to protect the individuals right to live as he saw fit. The philosophy? Enlightenment Rationalism.

This philosophy gave us the scientific and industrial revolutions that immeasurably improved the lives of mankind, in what eventually became the modern world as we know it today. The founding of America was an extraordinary step forward for mankind. However, some people dismissive of my alarms about Marxist-oriented philosophy overtaking our institutions demonstrate an ignorance of the pervasive onslaught currently underway, or they’re in agreement with the tenets of this pernicious ideology. The ideology is Critical Race Theory, aka, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Here is a primer on the genesis of Critical Race Theory and its objectives.

Early seeds of what is now called Critical Race Theory can be found in Critical Legal Theory, which itself grew out of the Marxist critical theory of the (in)famous Frankfurt School. In his book “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction,” one of the founding intellectuals of the CRT movement, legal scholar Richard Delgado, notes several influences on the theory, including the work of Marxist Antonio Gramsci and Western-culture deconstructionist Jacques Derrida.

Because capitalism succeeded in making the working class richer, the socialist needed another oppression narrative to replace the class struggle in order to win power. Enter cultural hegemony. This idea is traceable to Marxist, Antonio Gramsci, who wrote:

“… Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches, and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.” Aside from churches, they have succeeded spectacularly in all other institutions.

Given CRT’s genesis, is it any wonder CRT is opposed to the core values of Western Civilization — namely, reason, logic, individualism, freedom, equality, rights, free speech, race neutrality, meritocracy, capitalism, and judging people by the content of their character? Indeed, the successful spread of a set of ideas inimical to these Western values should cause us great concern.

Critical Race Theorists claim they seek to create and maintain a world that, in Delgado’s words, no longer “merely affords everyone equality of opportunity” for all races, but instead “assures equality of results” for all races. Discarding practically the entire structure of Western civilization is considered a necessary price to pay. Delgado again, describes, “Unlike traditional civil rights discourse, which stresses incrementalism and step-by-step progress, critical race theory questions the very foundations of the (classical) liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law.” CRT advocates see all such systems as “power structures” that must be targeted for radical transformation or even eradication.

Think about the phrase, “assures equality of results.” Only returning to the types of philosophies of old can “assure equality of results.” Only masters at the top can make this happen; freedom and meritocracy will be no more. If I needed brain or heart surgery, an equality of results surgeon would not do. All of us would want a meritorious surgeon.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, “DEI,” has been pushed by its advocates as a replacement vernacular for “CRT.” However, DEI certainly dovetails with the intended outcomes of CRT and is imbued and embedded with many of CRT’s fundamental tenets.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs exploded into an $8 billion industry, establishing self-sustaining administrative structures throughout all branches of academia, government agencies, and the corporate world.

The “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” training and educational efforts spreading through major corporations, college campuses, and even primary schools are rooted in CRT concepts. The NYT’s 1619 Project was profoundly influenced by CRT. At the heart of CRT are cries of “systemic racism” and “white privilege.”

A true understanding of the origin, nature, and content of Critical Race Theory makes clear its pernicious intent.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn