Manny Montes: Oh, those wild dogs of the left

The wild dogs of Africa are relentless hunters, viciously attacking their prey from all sides. Oftentimes, the prey has no chance, and eventually becomes dinner to the frenzied pack. This is not dissimilar to what is happening right here in America. The pack is the neo-Marxist academic theories conjured up over the decades, and the prey is Western civilization.

The founder of the famous Institute for Social Research in Frankfurt, Max Horkheimer, developed “critical theory.” From Encyclopedia Britannica: “Critical theory, Marxist-inspired movement in social and political philosophy originally associated with the work of the Frankfurt School. Drawing particularly on the thought of Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud, critical theorists maintain that a primary goal of philosophy is to understand and to help overcome the social structures through which people are dominated and oppressed.”

Stated more succinctly, critical theory was specifically formulated to figure out how to get Marxian theory to succeed over classical liberalism throughout the West.

Critical theory is the mother dog and gave birth to the pack of academic theories such as post-colonialism, intersectionality, queer theory, gender and feminism studies, disability and fat studies, critical social justice and the alfa of pack, critical race theory.

Communist Herbert Marcuse laid the ground work for the maturation of critical race theory. This pack’s prey is Western civilization, and their relentless attacks are proving fruitful.





The pack wants overcome the so-called social structures through which people are dominated and oppressed. The pack’s theories are fenced off as a special epistemological preserve which reason may not enter, the classic definition of dogmatism.

They hold the truth, and any contrarian voices must be banished. As squad member Ayanna Presley stated, “Because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice.” The voices they want to banish are those that are not in line with theirs.

We are now governed by leaders in business, entertainment, politics, and our military who hold scorn for our country, its history, its heroes, and its people. Military Gen. Miley stated, “I want to understand white rage …” So the U.S. Army is now putting soldiers through mandatory training on pronouns and gender dysphoria, while the focus should be on their becoming the most capable and competent of war fighters.

The president of the United States, in front of God and everyone, blatantly violated our Constitution with stimulus payments to minority farmers, explicitly excluding white farmers. His office’s flagrant disregard of federal immigration law allowing millions of illegals to cross the border, and then charted on buses and aircraft to be disseminated across the nation. How many were terrorists or infected with COVID-19? Didn’t matter. U.S. citizens be damned.

If the office of the president is not going to uphold the Constitution, who can we expect to follow his lead?

The current administration is using Big Tech as a proxy for silencing speech. The latest comes from in a formal request sent by the Surgeon General’s Office. Vivek Murthy called on Big Tech platforms to gather data from social networks, search engines, crowd sourced platforms, e-commerce platforms, and instant messaging systems about the prevalence and scale of COVID-19 “misinformation” and turn it over to Biden’s administration no later than May 2.

He labeled free speech a severe national “health risk,” as he called for a “whole-of-society” effort to combat the “urgent threat to public health” posed by “health misinformation.”

Mis/disinformation is anything contrary to administration talking points. And incidentally, where is the respect for our First Amendment’s freedom of speech?

Recently, Proposition 16 would have repealed 1996 California Proposition 209 (a most worthy proposition), which amended the California Constitution and prohibits government institutions from considering race, sex, or ethnicity, specifically in the areas of public employment, public contracting, and public education.

California Democrats such as Assemblyman Todd Gloria insist that eliminating rules against racial discrimination are necessary (read reverse discrimination) to “advance true racial and gender equity in this state.”

Heretofore, the common man went about his daily routine, not paying much attention to the political squabbles of the day. This has changed.

The common man doesn’t need to understand the philosophical implications of the forces preying on our values. Common sense is all that is needed to see the insanity and destructive elements of the progressive left.

With this insight, there is hope that Western civilization’s values and Enlightenment rationalism will prevail.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.