Manny Montes: Obama’s eight years whisked away by political winds

Obama has been out of office for a year, and his presidency of eight years is now as if it never happened.

His policies and so-called accomplishments, like puffs of smoke, have been whisked away by today's political winds. The plume of smoke that is Obamacare will soon succumb to the winds as well. The Obama library will have to contend with the technological difficulty of displaying this or that so called Obama achievement, and then to have the display vanish after just a few moments of being shown. A difficult task indeed. But if the library is to reflect the reality of Obama's administration, they will have to accomplish this task one way or the other.

There is, however, one legacy that will not see the light of day in the Obama library, but enjoys a steroid-fed presence in our halls of government. I point to the insidious hyper-political partisanship of the FBI and Justice Department. If it walks, sounds, and looks like a partisan duck, well, there are flocks of these ducks waddling in our halls of (in)justice.

The zealous anti-Trump pro-Hillary ideologues were brazen because Hillary was on deck for the presidency, and their unprincipled, unethical behavior would never see the light of day. What we know today would never have come to light if Hillary won. So what were these waddling ducks up to?

Obama's Department of Justice and FBI reputations are in tatters, as is his presidency.

Consider the now infamous Peter Strzok, lead investigator in the Hillary email server kerfuffle, and Trump Russian collusion investigation. While directing the investigation of Hillary's email server, he exchanged text messages with his paramour, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, clearly stating his anti-Trump and pro-Hillary bias. He flatly stated, "I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office [Andy McCabe FBI deputy director] for that there's no way he gets elected — but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40 …"

Many believe he viewed the Trump "dossier" as the insurance policy. What else could the FBI deploy to ensure (insure) Trump is not elected? FBI can't take the risk?

He was also the infernal duck landing on Hillary's shoulder. He was responsible for changing the wording of the official FBI report, months before the investigation was completed, on the Clinton email affair. He crossed out the original finding of "grossly negligent," which is legalese that under the statute constitutes a crime, and replaced it with "extremely careless," which does not warrant prosecution.

Obama's CIA director, John Brennan, brazenly remarked that executive branch officials have an "obligation … to refuse to carry out" outrageous or anti-democratic orders from President Donald Trump. Note, he didn't stipulate unconstitutional, just opinion based assessments. Deputy Attorney General, Sally Yates, stepped up and refused to defend President Trump's travel ban. Principled behavior would have been for her to resign. Special counsel team member, Andrew Weissman, investigating Russian collusion, lavished praise to Ms. Yates, stating, "I am so proud…and in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects."

Then we have Bruce Ohr, the Obama Justice Department's associate deputy attorney general, Sally Yates right-hand man, held meetings with the firm responsible for the anti-Trump "dossier," Fusion GPS. He concealed those meetings, and was demoted when they came to light. We also learned that his wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS as a Russian analyst.

Add to this Special Prosecutor Mueller, who has indicted two Trump associates for lying to the FBI, while the Obama Justice Department gave a pass to Mrs. Clinton and her subordinates, who gave the FBI false information, i.e., lied.

Where did all these ducks come from? Well, they were emboldened by Obama, in his interview with Bill O'Reilly stating, "not even a smidgen of corruption," in reference to the IRS scandal. Or when he stated in the Univision interview: "If Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, 'We're gonna punish our enemies, and we're gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us.' In first instance, he is telling the rank and file he's got their backs. In the next he's informing them how to view the opposition.

