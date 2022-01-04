Manny Montes: Lunacy abounds from my vantage

Scrutinizing our current cultural landscape will lead some to conclude that insanity has taken hold of a large swath of the populace, with many inflicted expressing moral indignation at those who are not fellow travelers in their insanity. It is really quite something to behold.

For example, the transgender phenomenon has been dropped on us like a ton of bricks. Transgender has as much relevancy in reality as does a unicorn. However, our grade schools must now offer transgender bathrooms and showers to boys who identify as girls. Given the wide gap in sexual proclivities between the two genders, our daughters are being placed at risk.

Women sports are becoming a thing of the past. Boys claiming they’re girls are winning all the contests. Girls should show up, refuse to compete, and not play a part in this charade.

Then we have the abomination of Drag Queen Hour in public libraries, with toddler in tow by their parents, serving as the audience to a man, a role model, garishly dressed as a woman. Is this crazy or not?

Mother’s Day may soon become Birthing Person’s day. And what of Father’s Day? Will the lunatics want to replace father with “sperm contributor”? Lunacy abounds.





As I stated in a previous column, any right-minded person would recognize the inevitable consequence of defunding police. But right-minded does not characterize the lunacy of those advocating for this policy.

Well, reality has hit home. Crime and deaths are now soaring as a result of the defund police insanity. This is exacerbated with what is called bail “reform.” In truth, it’s bail elimination. Consequently, Darrel Brooks was released on a $1,000 bail for an alleged assault on his child’s mother, punching her in the face and then running over her with his vehicle. Despite this and a 50-page rap sheet, he was back on the street. So he took his SUV and proceeded to mow down Christmas parade participants in Waukesha, Wis, killing six, and seriously injuring scores of others.

The release of Darrel Brooks is contrasted by the denial of constitutional rights of the Jan. 6 Capital riot detainees. I’m consider them political prisoners of war being held without bail. Some have been held in solitary confinement, denied medical treatment, and access to their attorneys and families.

Then we have California’s less then $950 misdemeanor law that only encourages thieves to simply walk into stores, pilfer what they want, and calmly walk out of the store. And now the common occurrence of smash and grab looters, in gangs running into upscale retail outlets, and running out with thousands of dollars worth of goods, jumping in their cars and speeding away.

Drivers in the Bay Area are leaving their cars unlocked, with the trunks open so thieves won’t break into their cars. This is lunacy on steroids.

Private property is sacrosanct, a natural right, and our government institutions must do more to recognize this. If law enforcement will not protect private property, it is the duty of the citizen to protect what is his, and not be faulted for doing so. The current political climate nourishes the predatory compulsion of these thieves deserving years in prison.

Another ton of bricks dropped on us is the maniacal accusations of white supremacy and systemic racism. Good grief, there is no escape from this. Even our National Archives have placed trigger warnings on our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.

Racism is everywhere. If you don’t see it, you’re not looking hard enough. Please, would one of you true believers in this all-encompassing world view write a column, demonstrating its presence, and how you see eliminating this scourge?

Help us understand. Don’t cite the history of our racist past. We’re all in agreement on this. Focus on today, where it exists, systemically, and how do we eliminate it.

Then we have our Department of Justice issue a memorandum describing parents who disagree with their local school board regarding teaching the tenets of critical race theory as domestic terrorists. This designation is used to leverage the USA Patriot Act, tools formulated and used to dismantle terrorist organizations, organized crime syndicates, and espionage operations, are now to be deployed against American citizens exercising their constitutional rights. The lunacy that abounds greased the skids for such an egregious tyrannical measure to be put in place.

Where’s the sanity? Cast your vote to defund woke culture.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.