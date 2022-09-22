Manny Montes: Look in the mirror, Democrats

The Biden administration is an unmitigated disaster. But Biden’s latest comment on MAGA conservatives as being “semi-fascist” belies the true incipient, some would argue full blown, fascists are the progressive left. Biden’s unmitigated disaster to date is underscored by his speech in front of Independence Hall. He didn’t tout his successes, instead he demonized half of the U.S. population as “semi-fascist.” The message? Vote Democrat to defeat those posing a threat to our democracy. Look in the mirror, Democrats.

First, which political party is far more likely to express patriotism for and loyalty to the United States? The answer is clearly Americans who vote with the GOP. These Americans extol the virtues and foresight of our founders in creating a republic and not a democracy. They know our founder’s main goal in formulating our republic was for the protection of individual rights.

Second, and most abhorrent, are the string of abuses perpetrated by the progressive left. It all began with the Obama administration. The abhorrent nature of the abuses is weaponizing federal agencies against Americans because of their political beliefs.

Exhibit one is the IRS, under Lois Lerner, targeting conservative organizations with words or phrases in their name like “patriot” and “Tea Party.” In seeking tax exempt status, the IRS paid extraordinary scrutiny to these groups for having the wrong political opinions during the 2012 election cycle. Ms. Lerner refused to answer questions, taking the Fifth Amendment and was found in contempt of Congress. The IRS later admitted to this targeting, and apologized. Ms. Lerner didn’t suffer any punishment, and is now on full retirement.

Next was operation choke point. The Department of Justice and the FDIC choked off financial services to lawful businesses the Obama administration didn’t like, such as gun resellers and coal producers. The program was a thinly veiled ideological attack on these and other industries.

In 2007, programs were developed to target terrorists morphed into domestic spying programs whereby the NSA began capturing and monitoring Americans’ electronic communications through the “PRISM program.” John Brennan and James Clapper denied this, and were accused of openly lying to Congress. They were never charged with perjury and were not held accountable for their direct assault on the Fourth Amendment.

In 2014, it was revealed the John Brennan’s CIA was monitoring sitting members of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee. No one involved in the program was ever held accountable.

In 2015, Hillary Clinton was subpoenaed to preserve her home-brewed email server. So what. Her email management company, Platte River Network, wiped the server clean. Employees sent an email with the subject line stating, “Hillary cover-up operation work ticket archive cleanup.” Hillary never suffered any legal consequences. In fact, FBI Director James Comey already had a draft letter prepared to exonerate Hillary before she was interviewed.

We often hear the “Big Lie” associated with the 2020 election, i.e., that the election was stolen from Trump. There was malfeasance and the “Times Magazine” article authored by Molly Ball gave some credence to the claims of election shenanigans. She stated in her Feb. 4 article that the Left forged a “well-funded cabal” of “powerful people changing laws, steering media and controlling information,” in the 2020 presidential election. Ms. Ball noted in the “Times” article: “The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election — an extraordinary shadow effort… Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding,” think Zuckerberg’s Zuckerbucks to the tune of $300 to $400 million dollars.

Add to this the FBI meddling in the election by warning Facebook and other media outlets of an impending Russian disinformation dump just prior to the New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The FBI had the laptop for well over a year, and knew it was legitimate. Or the 50 or so former intelligence officials signed a letter stating that the laptop story was Russian disinformation without having a scintilla of evidence.

But what of the real big lie that stymied the Trump administration throughout his entire term in office, the Russia collusion hoax. If there is ever a “Big Lie,” this is it. The Hillary campaign, FBI and DOJ colluded to ensnare Trump. And now the raid on Mar-a-Lago. The progressive left has no compunction in running roughshod over the U.S. Constitution in their ongoing attempts to destroy former President Donald Trump and the conservative movement.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn