Manny Montes: History will not be kind to Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton should feel immense sense of regret and shame for her responsibility in the disintegration of the reputation of our Federal Law Enforcement apparatus, and the tumultuous, divisive upheaval our country has experienced since her historic loss.

But, her intense anger of her being denied the tiara that was her due leaves no room for regrets and shame. Top level administrators of our intelligence and justice apparatus, and the duplicitous news media with their symbiotic relationship with Democrats and the progressive left must shoulder the responsibility as well.

Hillary Clinton’s grotesque of handling of classified information on her private server was not for convenience as she claims. She used her status as Secretary of State to enrich the Clinton Foundation in exchange for favors her position would grant. This was a big money scheme, and the private server was intended to veil communications that might reveal the pay-to-play scam. Clearly demonstrating the pay-to-play nature of the Clinton Foundation is the fact that donations plunged from $216 million in 2016 to just $26.5 million in 2017, a stunning 88 percent, after the historic loss to Donald Trump.

And the grotesque handling of classified information? According to then FBI Director, James Comey, “… we assess it is possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton’s personal email account.” Surely, even before this came to light, Clinton’s disregard for national security deserved jail time. But, she was then the Democrat nominee, and certain to win the presidency. No way was she going to be indicted. We learn from Lisa Page’s testimony, when asked, “When you say advice you got from the Department, (of Justice), you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: ‘You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to.’” “That’s correct,” Page answered.

Good grief, this is red meat for any true blooded journalist. And Hillary Clinton deleting 33,000 emails after, that’s right, after they were subpoenaed? These are obstruction of justice in spades, and all we hear about is Trump’s obstruction for exercising his Article II powers. But the media is so invested in bringing down Trump, and protecting the Democrats, they’re literally ignoring a scandal of epic proportions.

The corruption of the Hillary Clinton email investigation is hard to understate. First, headquarters never conducts investigations, they did here. Allowed the destruction of evidence, gave out immunity like candy, and deciding to let Clinton off before they even interviewed her, interviewed her not under oath, and allowed others who could possibly be criminally charged sit in on the interview, and on and on. This is one of the most astonishing examples of top-level government misconduct in our history. The Obama administration had their hands all over this despite their lies to the contrary. The fact that no one will likely ever be held accountable for what happened says nothing good about our government.

Then we have the big lie “collusion investigation,” premised on Clinton’s paid for “Dossier.” First to undermine Trump’s campaign, and then to make illegitimate his presidency, and remove him from office. Everyone knew the dossier was unverified, and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. But, again, the misconduct of our top intelligence and law enforcement apparatus is beyond the pale. They knew the real collusion was the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Goodness, they were paying a foreign spy, connected to the Kremlin in order compose a narrative we now know is a lie that so undermined our political discourse. The machinations of the Clinton campaign and our intelligence and law enforcement apparatus is breathtaking.

And the mainstream media is as culpable as those described above. During the entire investigation they were all too eager to publish or read teleprompters with anything that could damage Trump, no matter how outlandish. They reported “bombshell” after “bombshell.” They were never seeking the truth. Blinded by their hatred of Trump, they refused see the real collusion story, and the corrupt individuals in positions of power; they got the story so spectacularly wrong. Journalistic standards collapsed.

Partisan politics was the motive power propelling our top intelligence and justice official, entirely devoid of ethics. They’re responsible for this. But it was the Clinton email server, Foundation, and the lying “dossier” that created the tornado whirlwinds wreaking havoc across our nation.

This chain of events has damaged the country in ways we don’t even fully understand yet. History will not be kind to Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.