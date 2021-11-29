Manny Montes: Follow us into the jungle

The Latin inscriptions one sees above the entrance on many buildings on campuses throughout the nation should all be changed.

An appropriate, more accurate replacement would be Sequere nos en truncatis — Follow us into the jungle. For decades, academia propagated divisive ideologies such as political correctness, intersectionality, critical theory, classes on sex, race, class and gender, corralling people into specific categories based on identity, creating various tribes. And this from Boston University: “Dismantling White Privilege, Power, and Supremacy.”

To support these divisive programs, all dissenting voices must be quashed. Dialogue? Debate? Progressive academia will have none of that. Generally speaking, conservative students are reluctant to speak up for fear of mob reprisal. Academia speaks often of diversity in all things except opinion. Today many professors and the college bureaucracy teach students that they’re victims of Western culture and values.

History has demonstrated the drastic consequences of silencing contrary voices. Early Christendom was as dogmatic and fanatical as today’s Islamic extremist. When Constantine embraced Christianity as the religion of the Roman Empire, Christians now had the power of the state to quash all pagan religions. Temples and statues were destroyed throughout the empire, and many killed. St. Augustine extolled, “That all superstition of pagans and heathens should be annihilated is what God wants, God commands, God proclaims.” Or as Byzantine emperor Justinian proclaimed, “Cclose all the roads which lead to error.”

The philosophies of rational inquiry into the laws of nature of the ancient Greeks were scoffed at and ridiculed. And so the rational tradition of the ancient Greeks had been thoroughly eradicated by the 4th and 5th centuries A.D. The consequence? A thousand years of the period we know as the Dark Ages.





Like a Phoenix out of the ashes of the preceding 1,000 years, the Enlightenment period arose. Once again, the ancient Greek rational tradition took hold of the intellectuals. That nature follows laws that are universal, external, and absolute. Enlightenment philosophical thinking was embraced by our founders, many of the colonists, and gave soul to our Declaration of Independence and our revolution. The Enlightenment period was a philosophic revolution of immense importance,

But parallels between early Christian fanaticism and today’s cult of wokeness postmodernists’ rejection of Enlightenment ideals is striking. They, too, wish to close all roads which lead to error. It didn’t take long for the enemies of natural laws and rights to rear their ugly heads. The first were Southern plantation slave holders. Fearing the growing cries of northern abolitionists, the slaveholders insisted that natural rights and that all men are created equal were hogwash.

Then came American intellectuals, studying in Germany, who embraced the philosophical likes of Kant, Hegel, and Marx. They transfused these philosophers’ ideas into the bloodstream of American academic life. Emphasis on Enlightenment philosophers such as Locke, Montesquieu, Hume, Adam Smith and Thomas Reid were ignored. The result was the development of a philosophical tradition, postmodernism, that is contrary to Enlightenment philosophy, modernism. There is no objective truth. Reason and logic are tool of oppression of Western civilization, according to the postmodernist. These woke revolutionaries will not tolerate contrary voices. They must be silenced.

American academia has become blind to the true meaning of learning. Imagine a university setting where all ideas were reasonably debated. The intellectual level of students would soar. Evidence-based, reason and logical conclusions reached would go a long way in teaching students how to think. Imagine that.

And what if some of the most consequential debates were televised? For example, on climate change, critical race theory, systematic racism, defunding police, free market capitalism vs. democratic socialism, and most consequential, modernism vs. postmodernism. Universities would scramble to have the most articulate experts to debate their views. These could be aired on CSPAN and or PBS and NPR. While they might not be ratings hits, their educational value would draw a sizable audience, making all us so much more informed. Almost without exception, universities across the nation today would shriek away from such an environment as a vampire shielding himself from sunlight.

There is promise. A new university will soon come into existence that abhors the state of academia today. This new university is the University of Austin. The master plan for the university describes it as “committed to open inquiry, freedom of conscience, and civil discourse” and “fiercely independent—financially, intellectually, and politically.” The University of Austin believes in “the right to think the unthinkable, discuss the unmentionable, and challenge the unchallengeable.” This is what a university should be.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.