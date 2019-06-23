Manny Montes: Disregard for ethical behavior

How is it possible that so many players in the “Russia Collusion” hoax, and the Clinton private email server investigation acted without principles and ethics?

Top level intelligence and Justice Department officials, and very possibly Obama, have demonstrated a total disregard for ethical behavior. How is it possible that so many acted in this manner? The answer lies in the philosophical tradition which permeates the progressive movement, postmodernism.

To put in context, the Greek philosophers are considered the “Ancients.” Most notable ancients are Plato and Aristotle. Then came the enlightenment, the age of reason. The philosophers of this period are considered the moderns, “Modernism.” They stood on Aristotle’s shoulders and they too observed the obvious, that an objective reality exists, and that man, the rational animal as Aristotle stated, using his mind and reason can uncover many of nature’s secret and learn to use natural laws to the betterment of man-kind. This led to the scientific and industrial revolutions, and the creation of the greatest nation the world has ever seen, our United States of America. Postmodernism is a reaction to and rejection of all the moderns articulated and stood for.

The following is from the Director of Philosophy, Brian Duignan, at the Encyclopedia Britannica. Summing up “Modernism’s” world view, he states, “There is an objective natural reality, a reality whose existence and properties are logically independent of human beings — of their minds, their societies, their social practices, or their investigative techniques.”

Postmodernists say no. Duignan continues, “Postmodernists dismiss this idea as a kind of naive realism. Such reality as there is, according to postmodernists, is a conceptual construct, an artifact of scientific practice and language … The postmodern denial of this, (the modernist) viewpoint, which follows from the rejection of an objective natural reality — is sometimes expressed by saying that there’s no such thing as Truth.

“… For postmodernists, reason and logic too are merely conceptual constructs and are therefore valid only within the established intellectual traditions in which they are used.”

The American postmodern philosopher, Richard Rorty put it this way in a revealing moment: “Truth is what your contemporaries let you get away with saying.”

So, for the postmodernist, all is relative, truth is subjective, and there are no absolute truths in ethics and that what is morally right or wrong varies from person to person or from society to society. To the postmodernist progressive, the object is power, and anything goes towards its attainment. They are not bothered with ethical considerations or the Constitution for that matter, after all, it is just words written on parchment.

Postmodernism permeates the social sciences in all our colleges and universities, and is now creeping into the hard sciences as well. Formulated in the early 20th century, it has taken hold of the intellectual elite, and most of the “educated” members of our societal institutions and the media. It is comical that these elites look down at “uneducated” Trump supporters when they absurdly claim that there are more than two genders, and that a man can become a woman, or a woman become a man. Only the “educated” postmodern elites can accept this as truth despite reality’s evidence to the contrary; an acorn will never bloom into a rose bush. A thing is what it is, and cannot become what it is not. But as progressives would have it, the New England Journal of Medicine recently reported that a man gave birth to a stillborn baby.

The postmodernist progressives are so deluded in their visions of perfecting society, they see no object to be surmounted in the quest to achieve their ends. Power is the necessary instrument needed in their quest, and its attainment accepts no obstacles. What is true, what is right is the attainment of power to coerce the masses into the perfect form.

Individual freedom means a man acting on his own judgment, based on his reasoning and desires. The postmodern progressives see themselves as the brain, and we are merely the bone and muscle to be moved. The bottom line contrast is freedom vs. force. Although a postmodernist philosopher himself, Frenchman Jacques Derrida forthrightly stated in his “Writing and Difference,” that postmodernism was giving birth to “the formless, mute, infant, and terrifying form of monstrosity.” Only “educated” intellectuals can embrace such mindless absurdities as no objective reality, truths, or ethical and moral standards.

The postmodernist spell provides license to do what is necessary, principles, ethics and morals aside, to achieve its ends, and feel shamelessly, sanctimoniously victorious.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.