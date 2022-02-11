Manny Montes: Bubbling crude

The invention of the internal combustion engine is one of, if not the most, incredible inventions in human history. This is coupled with what appears to be an inexhaustible supply of energy to keep those engine humming. These two things taken together are like Atlas bearing the world on his shoulders. But with progressives nipping at his heals, one can only guess when the world will topple from his shoulders.

The astounding progress of humanity fostered by the combination of the engine and the fuel that propels it is something no one could have imagined. This piece is not about global warming or climate change. It is an alert on the progressives’ plan to topple the globe supported by Atlas.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden put a screeching halt to construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. He clearly stated in New Hampshire: “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.” The assault is on fossil fuel, not carbon emissions.

University of Alberta mechanical engineering professor Amit Kumar found that pipelines create less greenhouse gas emissions than rail — anywhere from 61% to 77% less. So, the petroleum will still be transported to the refineries, but more will be transported by rail, creating significantly more carbon emissions than transporting through the pipeline. The progressives’ maniacal hatred of fossil fuel will topple civilization as we know it.

Progressives forge ahead, ignoring the crucial downstream manufacturing methods and products of our heroic Atlas. For example, coke, a byproduct of coal, is used in blast furnaces in the production of iron, which in turn is used for the production of steel. What substitute can we employ to replace coke in the manufacture of iron? Without iron we don’t have steel.





Tires are made from synthetic rubber as a product of refined oil. What will we use to replace rubber? There are also thousands of other products made from synthetic rubber … hoses, belts, insulation, etc. Can we do without all these products?

Asphalt is made by refining oil. What substitute would we employ to replace asphalt? Cement is made in a kiln by heating various products. The heat is provided by burning some form of fossil fuel. Without asphalt and cement, we go back to dirt roads of yore.

All plastics are made from refined oil products used in millions of industrial and commercial products. What will we substitute for plastic?

Lubricants are made from refined oil. How do we replace the millions of tons of lubricants used in the United States annually?

Paint and coatings are a product of oil refining. Paint is essential as a protective coating for millions of products, and used in beautifying our homes. What are our plans to replace paint?

Adhesives are made by refining oil. Can we do without adhesives?

Glass is made in furnaces heated by natural gas. What will we do without glass?

Heat treating furnaces are fired by natural gas. Will we commit to decommissioning all heat-treating furnaces? Many synthetic fabrics are made from refined oil. Are we to stop all manufacture of fabrics that are generated from oil or oil products?

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants all gas-powered cars to be replaced with electric cars by 2035. How is our electric generating capacity going to fuel all these vehicles?

Our current state of affairs is rolling blackouts because capacity cannot meet demand. How in the hell is California going to produce enough energy by 2035 without coal, oil, and natural gas? Soaring gas prices have not hit a plateau.

Air travel will be the province of the super-rich, as aviation fuel costs will soar and the aviation industry reduced to a size that would only cater to the super rich.

Regarding our energy sources to power our electrical grid, are we to diminish the use of coal and fossil fuel for alternative energy sources such as wind and solar? Goodness, we will go back to the times when the night was lit by fire.

Reduced demand and reduced oil, coal and natural gas production will inexorably mean sky-high cost for the many products and manufacturing methods discussed above, at costs that would not support the many products and manufacturing methods. Atlas will not be able to bear the weight, and the world will topple from his shoulders.

Where that takes us is anybody’s guess, but one thing is certain: We must learn to construct robust mud huts and be prepared for the ubiquitous electrical blackouts that will be frequent occurrences. Bravo progressives. Progressives are recessives.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.

Editor’s note: The Keystone pipeline system continues to carry oil from Canada to the Midwest and the Gulf Coast. Keystone XL is the controversial extension that was stopped.