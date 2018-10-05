Manny Montes: Academia’s mob mentality

Disagree with me, and I will sic the hounds of hell on you. You will lose your business, your job, your reputation will be besmirched, or whatever.

There is no opposing view. There is only my view. I don't give a rat's patootie about how precarious I make your life. In fact, the more precarious, the better.

Conform to my view, or you're toast.

On what side of the political spectrum do you think these sentiments are most pronounced? The answer came to mind immediately, didn't it? The progressive left has long engaged in tactics intended to destroy their opponents.

All the Democrats' delay tactics make clear Ford's allegation is being used as a political weapon.

This is nothing new, but most recently Eric Bauman, head of the California Democratic Party, called on Democrats to boycott the fast-food chain, In-N-Out burger, because the company donated $25,000 to the Republican Party. He and his supporters would have been fine with a successful boycott, causing a precipitous drop in sales, resulting in the closing of some or many of the burger stands, even possibly causing In-N-Out to close its doors, and their employees now out of a job; there, that will show you. Support Republicans, and we will destroy you.

Fortunately for the burger chain, the call for a boycott had the exact opposite effect. Those on the right side of the political spectrum swarmed In-N-Out burger locations with lines going down the block, boosting sales of many if not most of the chain's locations. Recall a similar campaign against Chick-fil-A, or the boycott of conservative-oriented programs. Conservative's livelihood is kindling for the progressive's match.

But the latest progressive's politics of personal destruction tactics was shamefully on display during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings. Treatment of Mr. Kavanaugh by the Democrats had his father face-palming, his mother wiping the tears from her eyes, and his daughters, distressed, escorted out of the committee hearing room. Shouting protestors in the committee room were actually paid to disrupt the proceedings. The Democrat's outrageous efforts to delay the hearings failed. But Senator Feinstein had a (dirty) trick up her sleeve.

Ms. Feinstein was in possession of a letter that accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, not last week, or last year, or even 10 years ago. The assault is supposed to have taken place 36 years ago, supposedly during a high school teenage drinking party in someone's home. Ms. Feinstein was in possession of this letter as early as July. She had an extensive private meeting with Kavanaugh, and never brought up the incident. She never shared the letter with her colleagues. The fact that she waited until the 11th hour demonstrates that her concern was not for the alleged victim, but a last-ditch effort to derail the nomination process, and smear the reputation of an honorable man. Exhibit number one of the progressive mind set; politics of personal destruction.

The accuser, Ms. Ford, can't recollect when and where this party took place. She can't recall how she got there, or how she got home. It is reported she had one beer. Given the complete lapse of memory about the areas noted, it may be assumed her consumption of beer is more likely, beers. And if so, could she be mistaken as to who the perpetrator was? There is no way to know what really happened, although four named supposed witness say they don't recall the event. There is also no contemporaneous corroboration, and no pattern of behavior of the part of Kavanaugh that is consistent with Ford's allegations. In fact, her allegations stand in stark contrast to the unbroken testimony of dozens of women who have known Kavanaugh over the past three and a half decades, dating back to high school, including high school and college girlfriends. None of them think this is the man they have known.

Ford is meager on details, and her fog laden remembrance of the evening should have been concern for Feinstein. To make such an allegation public may irreparably damage the reputation of an honorable husband, father, and jurist.

But to the progressive mind set, this would never enter the realm of consideration. To the contrary, the progressive mind set says, "to hell with his reputation. This will in fact be our best shot in stopping Kavanaugh's nomination." All the Democrats' delay tactics make clear Ford's allegation is being used as a political weapon.

Our culture has been infected by academia's mob mentality. Another cudgel has been added to the promiscuous use of charges of sexist and racist: sexual assault.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.