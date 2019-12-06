Manny Montes: Academia tightens noose on liberty

Over the last several decades, a large swath of American taxpayers have unwittingly been coiling the noose that is choking the life out of our beloved American Constitutional Republic.

I speak of that portion of American citizens who retain a sense of life of what the Founders enshrined in the Constitution, i.e., an island of limited government wherein government powers are limited and specified, surrounded by a sea of individual liberty. These taxpayers have no say in how their tax dollars are being used in the perilous tightening of the noose threatening to choke the last breath out of that sense of life.

Academia is the hang man tightening that noose.

Irrespective of size or whether in red states or blue states, our colleges and universities, public and private, are mired in ideological antagonism to traditional American values, and more broadly, the legacy of Western civilization. Their view of America is that of a society that is racist, sexist, homophobic, and oppressive through and through. They decry Western civilization as white supremacy, capitalism, colonialism, imperialism, and all the other “oppressive” systems that flow from Western civilizations.

It is sad to say that academia’s efforts in indoctrination have proven to be a ‘smashing’ success.

State colleges are funded directly by taxpayers in the state, and private universities get their share in that all student loans are processed and disbursed directly through the Department of Education. We are, in no inconsequential way, paying our colleges to indoctrinate hateful views of America and Western civilization. This hate emboldens the collectivist, conformist heard, steeped in Postmodernism, to say no to all ideas contradicting their anointed views. And because they are so righteous, any means of shutting down the opposition is legitimate. There lurks the incipient tyrant in these “educated” conformist.

Critical debate and a robust diversity of ideas have been vanquished on the campus scene. Colleges and universities are raising up a generation that worships brute power and totalitarian social control and has no deep regard for individual rights.

President Trump had it right when in 2016, in a speech he gave at the University of West Texas when he stated, “We’ll take $200,000 of your money; in exchange, we’ll train your children to hate our country … We’ll make them unemployable by teaching them courses in zombie studies, underwater basket weaving and, my favorite, tree climbing.” Abraham Lincoln stated, “the philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.” Indeed, but his observation didn’t go far enough. Academia is the rock dropped into our cultural pond, creating concentric circles touching everything in its wake, our news media, the entertainment industry, corporate board rooms, as well all the halls of our government.

To assist post modern progressives in achieving their ends, they must at the very least, ignore the history of America and Western civilization, and at best present those histories from the prospective of their progressive darling, Howard Zinn. Why is it significant that progressives must abjure Western Civilization, and particularly our founding and history of the U.S.? Everything they wish to accomplish requires the coercive arms of our government institutions. From the very beginning of the progressive movement in the early 20th century, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights have proved to be unacceptable impediments to their aims. A review of the comments of early progressives lays bare their disdain for the constitution and the fantasy, as they saw it, of natural rights.

For example, the progenitor of the progressive movement, Teddy Roosevelt, pushed executive powers to new limits, arguing that the rise of industrial capitalism had rendered limited government obsolete, and laid the foundation for the modern administrative state; he was enamored with the “social justice” German administrative state. He also instigated the view of a “living constitution” that his successor, Woodrow Wilson would take to new heights. “Living constitution” is the progressive’s means of getting the Constitution out of the way.

So, our founding principles are the antithesis to the government progressives envision for the modern age. An electorate well versed on our founding principles, and proud of our extraordinary place in the history of man would prove to be an insurmountable obstacle to the progressive’s goals.

We must insist our public colleges be more diverse in their professorial ranks, reinstate history that covers Plato to NATO, and institute a more disciplined culture regarding listening to controversial ideas.

Violent protests, and vociferous interruptions of guest speakers should be grounds for expulsion.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.