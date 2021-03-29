Manny Montes: A government of wolves

Something ominous has come into clear view and portends significant gale force headwinds for conservatives. Something evil cometh this way.

As I’ve noted in previous columns, the campus social justice zealots have graduated and now populate positions of power in all our cultural institutions. America has become the campus.

The shrieks of “white supremacy,” Critical Race Theory, gender fluidity contrary to biological fact, systemic racism, and identity politics have finally become pervasive across the nation. Cancel all dissenting views is now coming from all sectors of our society.

Most ominous is the media and Big Tech’s ostensible election interference in not only refusing to run with The New York Post story on Hunter and Joe Biden, but actually contending it was Russian disinformation with zilch evidence of that being the case.

They did this in front of God and everybody. They had no compunction in committing this egregious act in broad daylight. They got away with it.

Many polled after the election stated they would not have voted for Biden if they knew. That media and Big Tech did this to protect Biden in an election cycle is reprehensible and confirms our distrust of our news media sources. Also, it’s reasonable to question whether President Biden, or more accurately, JoeBama, is in China’s back pocket.

Then we have Google and Apple removing the Parler app from being downloaded, and Amazon removing it from its web service. “Don’t like our censorship of your voices, then build your own” came from the Silicon Valley titans. They really didn’t mean it. Shadow banning of conservative speech, they are now simply eliminated altogether.

Banning Donald Trump forever, Simon & Schuster backing out of a book deal with Sen. Josh Hawley, Mike Lindell’s pillow products removed from the shelves of Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, and others.

CNN and other news outlets, liberal journalists and social media voices have stepped up their calls to deprogram, deplatform or outright threaten right-leaning voices. CNN and House Democrats push TV carriers to cancel Fox News.

CNN has hosted a former Moonie turned professional deprogrammer who suggested the whole nation had been “negatively influenced” and needed help.

Katie Couric announced, “The question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.” So many other opinion pundits are calling for this, as well. And how would they accomplish this, with re-education camps?

More insidious is the idea that they righteously feel all opposing views are wrong or even evil. What they want to accomplish is what all dictatorial regimes have done for ions: Control what people can say, and you control what they think. Tyrannical indeed.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy proposed a bill that I think would essentially bar any American that has rallied in support of President Trump post-election or publicly voiced concern about election fraud from being able to hold a job in the armed forces or any federal law enforcement agency.

A literary agency based in New York City announced that one of the agency’s employees was terminated after her use of conservative social media sites Parler and Gab was discovered.

AOC is calling for a blacklist of all those who worked for Trump to be barred from employment, federal or otherwise. Their livelihood be damned, eat bark.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm fired “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano for posting a Nazi comparison on her Instagram. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” Carano wrote. “Most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” Rings true.

Ms. Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal made a Nazi comparison to Trump’s border policies in 2018, likening detention of immigrant children to rounding up Jews in Nazi Germany. Since the comparison took aim at Trump, Pascal’s commentary was permissible.

Comparisons are made between Trump supporters and Islamist extremists. The Department of Homeland Security issued its first ever national terrorism bulletin about violent domestic extremists, warning of a possible attack in the coming weeks. They admit to not having evidence of a specific plot.

The progressive left are emboldened. They’re everywhere, tyrannically exercising their positions of power. We must speak up against this onslaught. If we remain sheep, we can certainly expect a government of wolves.

Manny Montes is an Auburn resident.

Editor’s note: Hunter Biden’s travails were extensively reported in 2019, most notably in New Yorker and National Review, and no credible evidence has surfaced that his father benefited from his business activities. Nor that any of that would have been illegal. The New York Post shared none of its evidence with other news outlets, and none was able to confirm Post findings.