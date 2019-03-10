Mac Small, Jr.: Wanted: grand jurors

So, you want something to do that would benefit your Nevada County community, but you're not sure what that might be?

How about the Nevada County Grand Jury? You can make a real contribution and at the same time get the best political science course on Nevada County governance available anywhere!

The Nevada County Grand Jury consists of 19 county residents who have lived here for one year, are at least 18 years old, are an American citizen and do not hold elected public office.

The Grand Jury, which operates in complete secrecy, enjoys the power to investigate the operation and finances of just about all county, and city agencies, as well as special districts including school districts within Nevada County. It also enjoys the power to inspect all public prisons, state, county and city, within Nevada County.

The Jury's use of its powers results in the release of public reports which make findings and recommendations regarding the operation and finances of various public agencies. Such reports are intended sometimes to praise an agency's activities; and on other occasions to offer constructive criticism urging change and improvement.

The beauty of being a grand juror is not just making new friends and being a part of a contribution to your community, but you get to know what is going on in Nevada County; where the action is; and why!

And what's most amazing about being a grand juror is that no special talents or education or career or anything is required – only interest and a willingness to serve. Membership on the Grand Jury has always crossed all walks of life, all backgrounds. Just citizens who want to learn and make their communities better.

To volunteer for the Grand Jury year 2019-2020 beginning July 1, 2019 go to grandjury@nccourt.net or call 530-265-1730

Mac Small, Jr. lives in Nevada County.