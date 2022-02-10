Lynn Wenzel: Virtual meeting examines mine impacts

Even though we live in an area famous for gold mining, who among us has ever really thought about what the impacts of mining really were? As Rise Gold mining company intends to mine gold again in Grass Valley, Business & Professional Women of Nevada County is presenting a program on the projected impacts of such activity.

The community’s key concerns include impacts on health, quality of life and the economy.

For example, what about noise and air pollution caused by large trucks? According to project plans submitted by Rise, haul trucks will be a familiar sight on certain Grass Valley roads around the mine for the next 20 years.

“These companies come along and want us to not notice they’re going to have a huge amount of mine-waste rock,” says Elizabeth Martin, retired CEO of the Sierra Fund. Rise’s draft environmental impact report says the plan will result in about 182,500 tons of material produced per year that will need to be transported and used as fill. As an example, a large dump truck can carry about 14 tons.

“Multiply that by more than 10,000 and the visual is beyond most people’s imagination,” says Martin. What does this mean for us? Thirteen-million, thirty-five thousand, seven-hundred and fourteen trips!





Maybe you’re not worried about the impact on roads or the environment. But have you thought about the effects on water? Your well if you are close to the mine? Dewatering, which can cause nearby homes, businesses and schools to lose water during the reopening of the mine, happened with the Siskon Mine in the 1990s. Rise has promised to replace the water lost to individuals through NID. Do you want that?

Does noise or vibration bother you? Rise promises it will be “less than significant.” One woman’s “less than” is another’s nightmare. According to the California Environmental Quality Act, some areas will see increases of up to 2.6 dB. A 3 dB is about the smallest change in volume that most people hear easily.

Are you concerned about your property values? A recent study found that rock mining operations significantly decrease property values within a 10-mile radius. What about traffic delays near the mine? Do you care about that?

And what about mine waste? Will arsenic and heavy metals stay put in the paste-backfill material Rise plans to use over the long run? What happens in the future when the mine closes and the pumps shut down? Groundwater will then flow in the backfilled tunnels. Low levels of leaching, especially when it rains, can continue for years, potentially contaminating drinking water or nearby rivers and streams.

Join the Business & Professional Women of Nevada County at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 for a virtual meeting to learn about the environmental and community impact connected to the re-opening of the Idaho Maryland Mine where these questions and more will be answered.

Bring your key concerns regarding the impacts on our health, our quality of life and our economy. You will hear the latest update on the approval process. And you will learn what you can do about your concerns.

After the presentation by Josie Crawford, executive director of Wolf Creek Community Alliance, and Barbara Rivenes, there will be plenty of opportunity for questions. For further information, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org .

Lynn Wenzel lives in Grass Valley.