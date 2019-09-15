Lynn Wenzel: Citizens for Choice celebrates 30 years of public service

Nevada County Citizens for Choice invites the community to a celebration on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant, Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave., Nevada City as we observe our 30th anniversary supporting reproductive choice.

Guests will enjoy music by Nora Nussbaum and John Girton while sampling a large variety of delicious hors d’oeuvres and libations, enjoying the opportunity to mingle with new and old friends. Inspiring speakers will treat attendees to stirring and important information about the current status of reproductive rights in California and the nation.

Through its partnership with Women’s Health Specialists, Citizens for Choice is proud to serve the community through our operation of The Clinic! in Grass Valley that provides free- or low-cost health services to over 250 clients a month. As of July 2019, nearly 26,000 women, men and teens have been treated to unbiased, confidential and compassionate care at our location on Richardson Street.

With the loyal support of Nevada County citizens, what began as an advocacy and educational organization 30 years ago has grown into a full-service health organization, a goal that included moving into a much-needed, twice-as-large, bright clinic space that includes a serene and comfortable waiting area, large exam rooms, a nurse’s station and children’s play area.

As of July 2019, nearly 26,000 women, men and teens have been treated to unbiased, confidential and compassionate care at our location on Richardson Street.

Citizens for Choice could not have accomplished all this and more without the community — facilities, maintenance, utilities, rent and an expert medical staff all cost dearly.

We celebrate our 30th anniversary in honor of this community — each and every one of you who has so generously supported our work. We hope you can come to the celebration. We look forward to seeing you there! If not (and we will miss you!) a donation in honor of the 30th anniversary would be welcome!

Citizens for Choice is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit public health corporation whose sole purpose is to provide information, education and services in support of reproductive health and rights. All contributions are tax deductible per current tax law. To RSVP, please contact info@citizensforchoice.org. If you cannot attend, please donate at http://citizensforchoice.org or send a check to P.O. Box 3525, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Lynn Wenzel, who lives in Grass Valley, is a Citizens for Choice board member.