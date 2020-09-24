Lynn Forbes: We must engage ourselves, and others

It’s been a rough, stressful year. A pandemic, struggling businesses, unemployment, raging wildfires, social justice discord and our own community in conflict. It can be — it is — overwhelming.

But amid the cacophony of more political and social unrest than can be named here, we cannot throw up our hands in frustration. We must engage ourselves, and others, in the conversation about the future of our county, state and country.

We are in the midst of a general election, identified by both major parties as historic. Our vote is our voice, the very essence of our Constitution and the exercise of our democracy. It is a right that many, many women and men before us have shed blood, sweat and tears to win and defend. It is critical that we all vote.

The League of Women Voters, a non-partisan political organization, has been guarding democracy and empowering voters for 100 years. A century after women won the right to vote, the League’s Western Nevada County chapter continues to work hard to register new voters, keep voting easy and available to all eligible voters, and provide resources and information you can trust about local and state candidates and ballot measures. Making sure that our citizens are registered and informed when they vote is our goal.

So let’s get going. Are you registered? Is your registration up-to-date? If not, there are many ways to check that box by Oct. 19.

Online, you can check your voter status and register.

Registration forms and a drop-off box are available at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 210, Nevada City in the lobby, or you can call the office at 530-265-1298 and someone will meet you with registration cards. You can also have a form mailed to you by emailing the office at elections.mail@co.nevada.ca.us.

Registration forms are available at all post offices.

You can fill out and mail the National Voter Registration Form.

Did you know that 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register? When they turn 18, they will be automatically registered to vote.

There are other ways you can participate in the lead-up to the November 3 election:

The League has much work to do in the coming months. Join us! Email info@lwvwnc.org to volunteer.

Help us register voters by encouraging your kids, their friends, your own friends, family and neighbors to register. It’s really easy: http://www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Educate yourself about local and state candidates and issues by viewing our virtual candidate forums that are happening throughout September. For a schedule of upcoming forums and links to watch those that have already taken place go to http://www.LWVWNC.org.

In addition to the candidate forums, LWVWNC will present an online conversation with Nevada County Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz about voting security. Date to be announced soon.

The League will soon announce when Voters Edge, the online comprehensive voting guide, will be available with local ballot information.

Check our website and Facebook page regularly, which will be updated with details about all events and additional information to make this a no-excuses election.

We all love our country. We all cherish our democracy. Let’s make our voices heard by exercising the most precious right we the people have as citizens of the United States — our right to vote. Spread the word.

Lynn Forbes lives in Nevada County.