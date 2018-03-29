Lyme Disease: a different view

There is a growing epidemic of "Lyme disease" that is spreading rapidly through this country and also through most of the industrialized countries of the world.

If you spoke with almost any allopathic doctor in the country, they would recommend a plethora of pharmaceutical drugs to try and beat out the spirochete they claim came from a tick bite and into an unsuspecting hiker, thereby causing Lyme disease. This epidemic has been blamed on a spirochete that is transmitted by the bite of a tick and, frankly, I do not believe that.

Approximately 30 percent of all Lyme disease cases have never had a tick bite. So, you may ask, where does Lyme come from?

There are multiple physicians who are trying to treat Lyme disease by using antibiotics. Their antibiotic treatments, sometimes lasting for years, do not produce consistent results. Essentially, those people who have Lyme disease are analogous to a car that is running on only four out of eight cylinders.

I would search for the reason why their "car" is running on only four cylinders. I do not believe in the germ theory of disease, which came from Louis Pasteur. Rather, I place belief in the theory that Pasteur's rival, Antoine Bechamp proposed. He believed that germs grow in the diseased body.

Germs adapt and change according to the pH and chemistry of the terrain in which they live. Every living thing, humans, animals, germs, etc., adapt to the terrain they are living in. Following Bechamp's theory of terrain helped me produce positive results in 80 percent of Lyme patients.

The first time they came into my office, when I was actively practicing, I would give them a history form and I would be most interested in what type of damage was done to this God-created body. What I found was that the biggest cause of damage was a surgical scar.

Dental problems also are very important as they relate to the structure of the body. A scar blocks everything, blood flow, lymphatic flow, nerves, etc., and that blockage creates a stagnant pond, as fluid cannot get through it, and the germs grow in that stagnant pond. When I was actively practicing, I would treat the surgical scars and the results were excellent.

I am not against surgery, as I was a trauma surgeon in Vietnam, and there are many surgeries that are necessary, however I believe things such as plastic surgery are barbaric. Treating the scar would release the stagnation and the car would then be able to run on more cylinders again.

When the car is running stronger, the system is running better. Also, since there is no stagnation, the "Lyme" spirochete has no place to grow.

In younger people with Lyme disease, there is yet another common area that I find is trapped inflammation. Intra-uterine trauma, birth trauma, or physical distress can cause the formation of the stagnant pond and therefore, trapped inflammation.

These patients often display symptoms of Lyme, yet they have never undergone surgery. By treating the area of intra uterine trauma, birth trauma, or distressed area, accompanied with osteopathic or cranial sacral adjustments, I was able to affect the same change as treatment of surgical scars in older patients.

I believe that the greatest American physician was Andrew Taylor Still, the founder of Osteopathy. I believe his words should be used to create The Ten Commandments of biological medicine and disease. One of his great quotes is "Disease cannot exist where there are no obstructions."

We have fluid flows and energy flows that are constantly moving around the body. Obstruction to those flows will create a stagnant pond, and in that stagnant pond germs will morph into different forms in order to adapt. For example, algae will grow in a stagnant pond, but not in flowing water. Remember, germs are living things and they are constantly changing and adapting to their environment. Therefore, treating the environment of the body is always more important than treating the germ.

If you can begin to accept and incorporate the above concept, that it is not the germ that we should focus on for true health, but rather the terrain, you will see and understand the true nature of disease and you will begin to create a vital body with no symptoms of Lyme disease.

If you have further interest, look up The Bigelsen Academy.

Harvey Bigelsen M.D. lives in Auburn.