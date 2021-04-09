Lorraine’s Lowdown: It’s a fair cleanup

Show Our Fairgrounds Some Love. After a year without events and less staff on board due to pandemic-related layoffs, California’s Most Beautiful Fairgrounds needs some spring cleaning. An enthusiastic group of NevCo Fair lovers is planning a May 1 work day. “Excitement is over the top for this project,” says committee member Debbie Prisk Olsen. “The scope of work is daunting, but we can do this!” Individuals, families, service organizations, nonprofits, high school students and everyone willing to roll up their sleeves are invited to trim flowers and bushes, spread compost, prep lawns for mowing, pressure wash and paint structures, whack weeds, rake pine needles, and pick up pine cones, sticks and trash (monetary donations also accepted). The plan is to organize two four-hour shifts: 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to sign up by completing a form at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com …

An enthusiastic group of Nevada County Fairgrounds lovers is organizing a May 1 work day at the fairgrounds. The committee includes, left to right, Roxanne Miller, Karen Campbell, Pete Christensen, Debbie Prisk Olsen, Sheila Campbell, Sue Hudson, Norma Moore, Rick Stoltz, Chris Hughes and Louise McFadden. Committee member Francis McFadden snapped the photo. Not pictured are Cathy Barnes and Terry McMahan.

Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman says he and his staff are excited to reopen the fairgrounds for community events (fingers crossed). “This outpouring of financial and volunteer support helps make the resumption of events at the fairgrounds possible,” says Patrick, “and is a wonderful reminder of why we love living and working in Nevada County…”

The Fairgrounds Work Day was brainstormed at a dinner at the home of the Millers — Dan (NevCo Board of Supervisors chair) and Roxanne (retired owner of Future Generations Baby Store). Vaccinated friends gathered to enjoy food picked up at the drive-thru crab feed fundraiser for Anew Day. Amid bites of crab, the subject of sprucing up the fairgrounds came up. “All guests committed to making the work party happen,” says Roxanne. Contact Roxanne at 530-913-6259 or http://www.FutureGenerationsBaby@yahoo.com…

It’s a Coveted Place to Raise a Family, and not just because the world is watching. Telestream in NevCity livestreams the antics of a Canada goose family each year that makes its home atop a shed near a pond on the company campus. Employees have enjoyed geese families for more than a decade, and the live feed launched four years ago (Google “Telestream Goose Cam” to find it). “Each year there is a lot of fighting and squawking, and one pair of geese wins the spot on top of the shed, which is about 8 or 10 feet tall,” says Senior VP of Marketing Scott Murray. “Three to four eggs hatch, and everyone watches the babies grow up and learn to feed, fly and swim.” When Mother Goose encourages her goslings to jump off the shed’s roof, they often bounce on the ground and stagger around in a daze before recovering. That parenting style prompted one viewer to remark, “That’s Goose Abuse…!”

Telestream in Nevada City livestreams the antics of a Canada goose family each year that makes its home atop a shed near a pond on the company campus.

Telestream Was Founded 23 years ago and today provides hardware and software across the globe. The Center for the Arts “Live at the Center” livestream performances use Telestream’s equipment and software, some of which was donated by Telestream. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses Telestream software to broadcast his daily COVID briefings. Other clients include Major League Baseball teams such as the NY Yankees, Harvard University, FOX Sports, and more…

A Billboard Advertising the services of Sacto injury attorneys promises “The Most Buck for Your Bang…”

A New Store at the Holbrooke Hotel scheduled to open later this month will be a wine shop owned and operated by John Seeger Gilman. John has been a certified sommelier for 12 years and worked in a number of wine stores. His own New West Wine Co. will feature a wine club with deliveries, wine-tasting classes via Zoom, and post-pandemic wine tasting at the store with themed tasting events. “The shop will offer an affordable selection of domestic and international wines in the $20 range that are sometimes difficult to purchase locally,” says John. “I want to take the mystery out of wine. The shop will be a place anyone can visit to browse, learn about different wines, and most of all, feel comfortable…”

Certified Sommelier John Seeger Gilman is opening New West Wine Co. at the Holbrooke Hotel.

If John Wants to Meet His Wife for lunch or an after-work event, it could hardly be more convenient. John is married to Center for the Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel, whose offices are located a half-block up Main Street from the Holbrooke…

Not One, But Two Easter Bunnies greeted visitors to GeeVee last weekend. Lazy Dog Chocolateria continued a cherished tradition as its bunny strolled downtown Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the home/gifts/baby store called Lola and Jack hosted a celebrity mystery Easter Bunny in the Bank Building. The visitor who first correctly guessed it was City Manager Tim Kiser under all that fur won a restaurant gift card from the Grass Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Bunny Bucks — as good as cash at local stores — were awarded to those who spied and counted all the wooden, decorated eggs the city of Grass Valley had hidden around and about the downtown area…

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser donned an Easter Bunny costume as downtown visitors tried to guess the name of the mystery celebrity inside all that fur.

Tech and Trek. Rich Cross, retired after performing IT services for the Nevada Joint Union High School District and others, now offers guided hiking tours (see the Facebook page “Cross Tech and Trek ”). He knows where the petroglyphs, ruins, and old settlements are hiding among forests and valleys. “Don’t be afraid to get your feet wet and ruin your new jeans,” advises Rich, “and you’ll see a lot more than if you focus on miles and heart rates.” In 30 years of hiking and five years of professional guiding, Rich has hauled out more than 100 mylar balloons that he’s found littering the land. Says Rich, “Not just shiny trash, but they can start fires when they become entangled in power lines…”

Hiking guide Rich Cross explains how holes in boulders known as milling stations or bedrock mortars were used to mash acorns. Sometimes hikers can find nearby oblong rocks that were used as pestles.

In Addition to Fires, those high-flying balloons — especially metallic ones — can disrupt electric service when they contact overhead power lines. PG&E reports those balloons caused 453 power outages in northern and central CA last year, disrupting service to more than 250,000 homes and businesses…

“Success Is Not Final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston S. Churchill (1874-1965), United Kingdom Prime Minister, historian, painter and writer…

