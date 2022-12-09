Captain Joe Matteoni Is Retiring after a distinguished 29-year career with the GVPD. He first started walking the beat Feb. 28, 1994, and since then, he’s done it all: SWAT team leader, detective, and training officer. Joe has received the Gold Medal of Valor, Special Meritorious Award, and Department Service Award. He worked with the Rüdiger Foundation to bring K9 officers Rüdiger, Kano, and Romeo to the police department. Joe was President of the Grass Valley Police Officers’ Association and an instructor at Sierra College’s Modular Police Academy. Thank you Joe for nearly three decades of service to our community…!

Grass Valley Police Captain Joe Matteoni is retiringafter a distinguished 29-year career during which he received the GoldMedal of Valor, Special Meritorious Award, and Department Service Award.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Donation Day, An Annual Tradition in which hundreds of school children march through GeeVee with food donations, is scheduled Fri. Dec. 16. The parade has been a tradition of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society since 1883. This year’s 10AM parade begins at the “Bank Corner” of Neal and Church Streets, heads north on Church St. to West Main, and then south along Mill Street. Donation Day is bit of a misnomer because Ladies Relief Society members work throughout the year to help provide food to local residents…

Members of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society, in concert with the InterFaith Food Ministry, provide food to local residents throughout the year. Society members also stage the annual Donation Day Parade.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

This Year’s GeeVee Citizen of the Year is Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies. The award is annually presented by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, and Robin was all smiles as she received a beautiful flower bouquet during a special ceremony following the Cornish Christmas tree lighting. “I was totally shocked, stunned, and caught off guard,” she says. Robin was honored for her 10 years at the helm of the chamber, during which she helped rescue the organization from near bankruptcy a decade ago and turn it into the vibrant chamber it is today…

The Citizen of the Year award, presented annually by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, went to Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies. Davies helped rescue the chamber from near bankruptcy after she became its CEO in January 2013.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Another Annual Tradition in our humble hamlet is the unveiling of the Grass Valley holiday ornament and Christmas button. The entire collection of buttons dating back to 1972 is on display at The Book Seller. The buttons pre-date the Grass Valley Downtown Association, which formed in 1979. “In those days, the Grass Valley Merchant Association (GVDA’s precursor) hired the Banner Grange to run Cornish Christmas,” recalls Sue Amick, owner of Foothill Mercantile, which sells both the $3 buttons and $16 holiday ornaments. This year’s holiday ornament features the Holbrooke Hotel, the latest in the ornament series begun in 2004 depicting iconic GeeVee buildings…

Store clerk Nadine McCary displays the 2022 Grass Valley holiday ornament and Christmas button that can be purchased at Foothill Mercantile.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

The Annual Post-Thanksgiving Muppet Launch at the overlook above the Li’l Town of Washington went off without a hitch, despite a little extra cargo. The inaugural launch in 2011 was the brain child of Poison Bob, who passed away in 2014. Ever since, a pinch of his ashes has been added to each helium balloon that spirits away the Muppet-naut and its space capsule. This year, two more pinches were added from beloved Washington icons: Kevin Potter and Dennis “Snake” Earhart. Both slipped the surly bonds of Earth in 2022, but are flying high with Poison Bob. No Muppet character has been found post-launch, and statistics suggest this year’s Muppet-naut, Doctor Teeth of the Electric Mayhem band, will never be seen again…

The Washington Aeronautics and Space Administration Mission Control Management Team of Billy Hibler, Amy Lee-Hibler, and Merv Lee prepare the helium balloon at the annual Muppet Launch in the Li’l Town of Washington.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Doctor Teeth of the Electric Mayhem band waslaunched into the stratosphere by a helium-filled balloon. None of theMuppet-nauts launched since 2011 has ever been found. About $700 indonations was raised for the nonprofit Hospice of the Foothills

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Donations Were Welcomed at the Muppet Launch, and donors could accept a T-shirt, Doctor Teeth button, or the simple satisfaction of helping others. About $700 was raised for the nonprofit Hospice of the Foothills…

Following the Muppet Launch, the crowd votes by clapping and yelling to determine which character will be next year’s Muppet-naut. Washington Hotel bartender Mickey Stefan holds aloft the Muppet choices while Kingston Herley, Eloise Novak, and Gertie Novak gauge the crowd’s reaction. The winner was Rowlf the Piano Player.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

The Golden Era Lounge hosted two events at once: an evening of appreciation for local first responders and a fundraiser for Boise-based Wildland Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that provides crisis assistance to families of fallen or injured firefighters. The 5th Annual Firefighters Thanksgiving event raised more than $9,500 and was sponsored by the Nevada County Firefighters Local 3800. “The firefighters in attendance have had their share of dirt on their noses from long hours on the line, and they deserve to be celebrated,” says NevCo Consolidated Fire District Assistant Chief Pat Sullivan. “It was amazing,” says Local 3800 President Clayton Thomas. “So many people showed up to support us, plus celebrity servers such as county supervisors, the sheriff, and district attorney.” Over the past five years, the event has raised $45,000 for the Wildland Firefighters Foundation…

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Assistant Chief Pat Sullivan (from left), International Association of Firefighters Local 3800 President Clayton Thomas, and Wildland Firefighters Foundation representatives Layn and Maddy Minor were pleased with $9,500 raised for the families of fallen or injured firefighters.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

A Desire to Spread Holiday Cheer has led Charlie Williams to a new side job. For 13 years, Charlie has gone overboard turning his half-acre front yard into the North Pole, including 85 inflatables and vintage plastic mold characters, 17,000 lights, signs, walking paths, and music. Charlie portrays Santa Claus so well that visitors have asked him to be Santa at their restaurants, day care centers, and other businesses. “I have 12 gigs before Christmas,” says Charlie, who works at Robinson Enterprises when not in HoHoHo Mode. Contact Charlie through his Facebook page “Chris Cringle” (he reports Facebook wouldn’t let him have a page with the name spelled correctly) or see him in full Santa regalia at 632 S. Auburn St. 6- 9PM Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23…

Charlie Williams portrays Santa Claus so convincingly that visitors to his winter wonderland have asked him to be Santa at their restaurants, days care centers, and other businesses.

Photo: Submitted toLorraine’s Lowdown

The half-acre front yard at 632 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley is decorated with 85 inflatables and vintage plastic mold characters, 17,000 lights, signs, and walking paths.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

“My Idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others… Why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” – Bob Hope (1903-2003), American comedian, actor, singer, and dancer… Let’s share all the love, all the time.

Send your happy news to: LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com .