Lorraine’s Lowdown
Captain Joe Matteoni Is Retiring after a distinguished 29-year career with the GVPD. He first started walking the beat Feb. 28, 1994, and since then, he’s done it all: SWAT team leader, detective, and training officer. Joe has received the Gold Medal of Valor, Special Meritorious Award, and Department Service Award. He worked with the Rüdiger Foundation to bring K9 officers Rüdiger, Kano, and Romeo to the police department. Joe was President of the Grass Valley Police Officers’ Association and an instructor at Sierra College’s Modular Police Academy. Thank you Joe for nearly three decades of service to our community…!
Donation Day, An Annual Tradition in which hundreds of school children march through GeeVee with food donations, is scheduled Fri. Dec. 16. The parade has been a tradition of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society since 1883. This year’s 10AM parade begins at the “Bank Corner” of Neal and Church Streets, heads north on Church St. to West Main, and then south along Mill Street. Donation Day is bit of a misnomer because Ladies Relief Society members work throughout the year to help provide food to local residents…
This Year’s GeeVee Citizen of the Year is Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies. The award is annually presented by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, and Robin was all smiles as she received a beautiful flower bouquet during a special ceremony following the Cornish Christmas tree lighting. “I was totally shocked, stunned, and caught off guard,” she says. Robin was honored for her 10 years at the helm of the chamber, during which she helped rescue the organization from near bankruptcy a decade ago and turn it into the vibrant chamber it is today…
Another Annual Tradition in our humble hamlet is the unveiling of the Grass Valley holiday ornament and Christmas button. The entire collection of buttons dating back to 1972 is on display at The Book Seller. The buttons pre-date the Grass Valley Downtown Association, which formed in 1979. “In those days, the Grass Valley Merchant Association (GVDA’s precursor) hired the Banner Grange to run Cornish Christmas,” recalls Sue Amick, owner of Foothill Mercantile, which sells both the $3 buttons and $16 holiday ornaments. This year’s holiday ornament features the Holbrooke Hotel, the latest in the ornament series begun in 2004 depicting iconic GeeVee buildings…
The Annual Post-Thanksgiving Muppet Launch at the overlook above the Li’l Town of Washington went off without a hitch, despite a little extra cargo. The inaugural launch in 2011 was the brain child of Poison Bob, who passed away in 2014. Ever since, a pinch of his ashes has been added to each helium balloon that spirits away the Muppet-naut and its space capsule. This year, two more pinches were added from beloved Washington icons: Kevin Potter and Dennis “Snake” Earhart. Both slipped the surly bonds of Earth in 2022, but are flying high with Poison Bob. No Muppet character has been found post-launch, and statistics suggest this year’s Muppet-naut, Doctor Teeth of the Electric Mayhem band, will never be seen again…
Donations Were Welcomed at the Muppet Launch, and donors could accept a T-shirt, Doctor Teeth button, or the simple satisfaction of helping others. About $700 was raised for the nonprofit Hospice of the Foothills…
The Golden Era Lounge hosted two events at once: an evening of appreciation for local first responders and a fundraiser for Boise-based Wildland Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that provides crisis assistance to families of fallen or injured firefighters. The 5th Annual Firefighters Thanksgiving event raised more than $9,500 and was sponsored by the Nevada County Firefighters Local 3800. “The firefighters in attendance have had their share of dirt on their noses from long hours on the line, and they deserve to be celebrated,” says NevCo Consolidated Fire District Assistant Chief Pat Sullivan. “It was amazing,” says Local 3800 President Clayton Thomas. “So many people showed up to support us, plus celebrity servers such as county supervisors, the sheriff, and district attorney.” Over the past five years, the event has raised $45,000 for the Wildland Firefighters Foundation…
A Desire to Spread Holiday Cheer has led Charlie Williams to a new side job. For 13 years, Charlie has gone overboard turning his half-acre front yard into the North Pole, including 85 inflatables and vintage plastic mold characters, 17,000 lights, signs, walking paths, and music. Charlie portrays Santa Claus so well that visitors have asked him to be Santa at their restaurants, day care centers, and other businesses. “I have 12 gigs before Christmas,” says Charlie, who works at Robinson Enterprises when not in HoHoHo Mode. Contact Charlie through his Facebook page “Chris Cringle” (he reports Facebook wouldn’t let him have a page with the name spelled correctly) or see him in full Santa regalia at 632 S. Auburn St. 6- 9PM Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23…
“My Idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others… Why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” – Bob Hope (1903-2003), American comedian, actor, singer, and dancer… Let’s share all the love, all the time.
Send your happy news to: LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.
