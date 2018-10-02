Lori Marie Murray: PG&E and your trees

Has PG&E been to your home yet? Yesterday they were at ours twice; in the morning a female worker came with a brochure about clearing overhanging branches from our power lines for fire safety.

Well, OK, that's good. An hour later four men arrived, one identifying himself as a certified arborist.

He explained the 12-foot clearance, checked our cedar trees in front for viability and informed us that, as the homeowners, we had a right to refuse the planned work. We thought we had reached a compromise, no cutting. (By the way, why did it take four men to canvas the neighborhood? Would one man not be able to handle the job and pass out the brochures at the same time?)

This morning another young man showed up along with his female counterpart carrying a clipboard. They parked in our driveway and began measuring and tying yellow tape to the fence without bothering to come to the door and identify themselves (trespassing?).

On the clipboard was a form stating that we had given them permission to clear 15 feet back from the fence! We did no such thing. Let me state here that ours is one of few properties in our neighborhood, Deer Creek Park, that has been cleared and all cedar trees have been limbed up to 12 feet. There is not one manzanita or berry bush on our lot.

We were informed that all the trees in the area that were within 12 feet of power lines or could possibly fall on them would be removed. We had the female worker write on the form that we refused removal of our trees because we had a legal right to do so. About an hour later another female worker came to the door with the very same brochure!

Thus far there have been eight workers here to do the work that could have been done by one arborist! We were told more of them would arrive over the next several months before any work would even begin.

Removal of evergreens and oaks, according to PG&E's plan, would pretty well take care of all natural growth and landscaping along the streets in all the treed neighborhoods in the entire state of California! Imagine what your utility bill would be this winter to pay these people even minimum wage? With what they are spending on labor they could easily put their utility lines underground.

My fellow Nevada County neighbors, I know you bought your property in this area because you love living among the evergreens. I know you are intelligent enough to keep your property safely cleared of vegetation that would be a hazard without interference from PG&E.

Be extra diligent in keeping your home safe and stand up for your right to refuse removal of trees that are not a hazard. Don't let PG&E bully you into giving up your right to make intelligent decisions for yourselves.

Lori Marie Murray lives in Nevada City.