Liz Collins: Truth 2020

Truth has been hacked and will need to change its password inform friends of the break-in who will now need 2 Factor Authentication times two for access, to hide from those tearing down its scaffolding.

These four things you’ll need:

1-Truth’s mother’s maiden name

2-Its favorite book

3-The name of its first dog, and

4-Access to The Switch the first three of which can be hacked.

But the fourth, it’s like matching bone marrow you have to have at least a small scrap of truth in your belly to access The Switch — and I can’t help you find it other than to say grope around in the dark under your rib cage or lower it’s something you’ll need to feel for even a thumbprint or iris I.D. won’t work for access only this.

Your senses will soon be useless.

No trusting your eyes, ears, nose, touch, taste, Fox News or NPR it’s all been messed with.

But that switch in the belly, once it’s flipped you feel it and the scourge of untruth will belt your gut like an iron fist.

But in the end what if that too can be hacked?

What if it comes to that where we’re blind to kindness?

Where virtue is a word, old and unused?

When even our bellies are questioned, Untruth will reign like an antichrist.

Liz Collins lives in Nevada City.