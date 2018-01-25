Lisa Baker: Annual Dobbins Christmas Bbox distribution a success

In December, the Yuba Foothills Agricultural Communities Association, located in Dobbins, held its annual Christmas Family Food Box distribution. Each year, for many years, they have held this program for the benefit of households with children in the Oregon House, Dobbins and Camptonville areas.

A total of 50 boxes are planned each year, and it is a tremendous effort, and an enjoyable one, as we are able to help our neighbors at a time when it can be most needed. Volunteers from several organizations came along to help YFACA members put the boxes together, and helped on the day of the distribution.

Many local businesses, and private or anonymous donors help YFACA put a week's worth of food into each box. Breakfast and lunch items, fresh fruits, vegetables, canned goods, everything needed for the traditional holiday meal and more are provided. Toys For Tots (Nevada County chapter) has the children covered every year now, too. Boxes and bags were carried out by local teens, adults and a Yuba County Sheriff's Dept. cadet.

Thanks to Margaret and Douglas Binderup, BriarPatch Co-op, Browns Gas, Butte Sierra District Dental Society, Shirley and Richard DicKard, Brandi and Michael Dudek, Filaki Farms, Fletcher and Associates Insurance Service, Foothill Ace Hardware, Foothill Food Pantry, Grocery Outlet, Toni and Clifford Hilligoss, The Hope Center, Operating Engineers Local #3, Oregon House Grocery, Pepsi Beverage, Premier Mushrooms, Sacred Heart Church, Leah and Hal Stocker, Sysco Foods, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, Walmart in Marysville and other anonymous individuals and businesses.

Thanks so much for all who helped or gave generously to this year's program — you are appreciated more than we can say!

Lisa Baker lives in Dobbins.