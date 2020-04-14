Lindy Schasiepen: Message to our community from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

Due to the coronavirus and the recent recommendations of the CDC to limit social contact, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra sadly wishes to inform you that we have made the decision to follow their directives not to hold the Bowl For Kids’ Sake event on March 28 (now passed), the Spring Shredding event on April 18 and the Bike For Kids’ Sake on June 12.

A new date of Oct. 17 has been planned for Bowl For Kids’ Sake. Your bowling session time and team reservation will remain the same.

You will be contacted with updates as arrangements for our event become solidified — The Super Hero Bowl will take place!

A new date has been planned for Shredding Event — September 19. The documents that you are collecting will be shredded in a safe and secure way and our shredding company has the capacity to shred five more months of sensitive materials. A new date has also been planned for Bike For Kids’ Sake — Sept. 12. This gives all our riders a few more months to train and with an autumn ride will ensure beautiful vistas to enjoy.

Those of you who have generously sponsored our events, please be assured that your contributions are valued and that they will be applied to assist at risk children in our community.

The very essence of our organization is built on the strength of relationships and we recognize the fact that it is gravely impacted when we enter a period of social isolation.

However, we take our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of the children we serve very seriously.

During this relatively short period of time, we will do everything in our power to support our “Bigs” and “Littles” and we will continue to Defend the Potential of the children in our community. We are very grateful for the support of our civic members and would like to show that appreciation by in return supporting them. Every week we feature a business who has helped us on our Facebook page. We hope that these postings remind our followers how kind and caring our business community is at all times. We want to do the most we can to provide support to them in return. We are posting reminders continually of how the sponsorship by these businesses, changes the lives of our community’s children, forever.

The programming that we provide is necessary and essential to our mission of helping children reach their potential.

We understand and share everyone’s worries in this difficult time. Following the CDC guidelines to prevent further spread of the coronavirus is essential. If you have any questions about our decision to postpone our events, please contact us at brenda@bbbs-edc.org or call 530-263-5156.

Lindy Schasiepen, on behalf of the board and staff Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra.