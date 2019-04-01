Lindy Schasiepen: Big Brothers, Big Sisters enjoy ‘Happy Days’

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nevada County chose this year's theme, "Happy Days," to mimic the classic feel good sitcom that was a lot of fun. This 1950s-set series, that so many of us remember fondly, aired on television from the mid-'70s to mid-'80s. An easy simpler life of diners and drive-in movies, high school proms and Saturday night dates. It featured Laverne and Shirley, "The Fonz" and the Cunninghams — all great memorable characters.

On March 9, they all reappeared at Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley.

Bowl for Kids' Sake, in its 37th year, was truly a "Happy Day" when our community came together to enjoy this bowling fundraiser. Every year Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nevada County hosts this event and over the years the themes have changed. The Galaxy Bowl, Beach Bowl and last year's Shamrock Bowl have all been successful fundraisers; with the added enjoyment of costumes, bowling pin trophies and genial competition.

Teams from Tess' Kitchen, Mimi Simmons Cornerstone Realty, Craig Johnson Plumbing, HBE Rentals, AJA Video, Telestream, Rotary and Lions Clubs, Economy Pest, KNCO, Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments, the District Attorney's Office, Durham Services and Hardcore Construction; to name just a few of our supporters, vied for highest scoring and highest fundraising team trophies. Then of course Dokimos the multiyear costume trophy winner was on hand — their creativity is incredible — poodle skirts and '50s moms — hilarious!

Individual family and friends' teams bought raffle tickets, T-shirts, snacks and gutterball insurance and danced their way through the afternoon to rock and roll music.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe provides one-to-one mentoring programs for children, matching them with caring role models who become their friends and help them reach their potential.

"Happy Days" was a bright past — let's make sure that children in our community have a brighter future. Thank you to everyone who joined our fundraiser — we are so appreciative of your support.

Visit http://www.bigsofnc.org for more information on how to volunteer as a mentor.

Lindy Schasiepen lives in Grass Valley.