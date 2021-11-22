Linda Schuyler Horning: Trekkie turmoil at first glimpse of Earth from space

In the 1982 film, “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” James T. Kirk declared: “I haven’t faced death. I’ve cheated death. I’ve tricked my way out of death and patted myself on the back for my ingenuity. I know nothing.”

William Shatner, who played that role, knows a bit more now than Kirk. In an emotional episode after his first real-life space voyage, he called space “a black ugliness where death lives” and contrasted it to the great “comforter of blue” that Earth represents.

After three years (1966-69) of parroting lines written by Gene Roddenberry during Star Trek’s original release as a television series, it’s no surprise that Shatner leans toward the melodramatic, but I find his new insight surprising.

His was the voice that told us to “go boldly where no man has gone before” in the title sequence. Well, he did go boldly in this case, and at the age of 90, which is no small thing, but his reaction wasn’t what I expected.

While tearfully hugging Jeff Bezos outside his capsule, Shatner tried to relate what it was like to leave Earth’s atmosphere, and look down on it from above. That blue orb he saw as life, Mother Earth, and death was up there where he was. “It’s so thin, that blue covering, and then you’re in the black,’” he said. He seemed to be impressed more by the vulnerability of we earthlings than by the challenge of exploring new frontiers.

Our atmosphere is 300 miles thick, but only easy for we humans to breathe up to about 10,000 feet. Tolerances vary among climbers, but as the atmosphere thins, humans start to have problems. Our bodies need oxygen to function. Without it, we die.

So, in effect, Shatner hit the nail on the head. Oxygen down here means life. No oxygen up there means death.

“In Ministry for the Future” (2020), science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson speculates how society will change around the world along with our climate. Beginning with a heat wave in India that kills millions, he forces his readers to look at all our worst tendencies. Who will win out, capitalists or our children? I won’t give away the ending, but suffice it to say, the 2030s don’t look like much fun.

Unless Shatner lives as long as a Vulcan, he won’t experience what some of the rest of us will, but according to UN Secretary General António Guterres, we here on Earth are “digging our own graves.”

During his opening remarks at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Guterres revealed we are not yet on track to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target. Even if all countries did reach their current targets, global average temperatures would still rise 2.7 degrees.

Now, before you abandon all hope, let me share a little secret with you. We will get through this, and our planet will recover because global warming is simply bad for business. According to Forbes, extreme weather events, such as fires, floods and hurricanes have a negative impact on 70% of all economic sectors worldwide. Business leaders may not like the types of remedies required, but they will contribute to them, because their very existence depends on it.

The world’s largest carbon collector started operating in Iceland in September. The plant sucks carbon dioxide out of the air and, through a process called mineralization, turns it back into rock. The 4,000 tons it captures in a year cancels the emissions from roughly 870 automobiles. Fortunately, they are not the only game in town.

The Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute keeps track of more “large-scale facilities.” These are power plants that capture 800,000 tons of CO₂, or they are other industrial facilities that capture at least 400,000 tons of CO₂ in a year. According to their Status Report, there are 51 large-scale facilities currently in operation or under construction around the world.

These efforts are a good start, but they need popular support to get the job done. Whether you favor tax incentives, a price on carbon or a carbon coin, contacting your senator or representative is a good way to spur them on.

As a member of Citizen’s Climate Lobby, I can write them both in less than a minute by logging onto https://citizensclimatelobby.org/write-your-representative/ . It’s an easy way to help protect our “comforter of blue.”

Linda Schuyler Horning lives in Nevada City.