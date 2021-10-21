Linda Schuyler Horning: Too precious to plunder with reopened mine

In the winter of 1955-56, a massive rock and earth slide engulfed Highway 89 and tumbled all the way down to Emerald Bay, forcing an 11-month road closure. Frustrated business leaders in the basin campaigned for a freeway, thereby opening Tahoe to a year-round economy.

If it ran straight and low along the shoreline, it would cross Emerald Bay at its mouth. Opponents to a bridge here got an unlikely assist from Gov. Ronald Reagan, who appointed William Penn Mott Jr. as state parks chief. Mott came out against the bridge.

You can breathe now.

Not all projects proposed in areas with natural beauty have as many ardent defenders as Emerald Bay, but some threaten the quality of life for nearby residents, both human and animal.

Take the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. One could say a return to an industry that once dominated our region and provided wealth to many of its citizens would be a perfectly logical goal, but we all know times have changed since then.





Thanks to Community Environmental Advocates Foundation and member Jim Bair, I am able to provide the following facts about the proposal:

The 56-acre Centennial property remains as the primary processing and access site for the Idaho-Maryland Mine. It now contains over 270,000 cubic yards of legacy tailings, including toxic material. Rise Gold plans numerous large buildings there, covering nearly three acres. Structures include a six-story tall 425-foot-long mineral processing facility along Brunswick Road with a 16-story head frame.

One of the piles of waste rock and tailings would be located here, and would grow to seven stories, covering 44 acres. It would likely be visible from the Centennial Business Park area and residential units off Sutton Way. The hospital would also have a view of it, as would drivers along the Highway 49/20 freeway. It would also be visible from the proposed Dorsey Marketplace apartments looking across the Wolf Creek valley and to cyclists and walkers along the proposed Wolf Creek trail.

A second tailing pile would be located at the southern portion of the main processing area on Brunswick Road. It would cover 31 acres and grow to nine stories. It would be plainly visible from homes and empty lots of surrounding neighborhoods, including the new subdivision currently under construction diagonally across the intersection, and also to drivers along Brunswick Road.

Mining operations would include de-watering the abandoned mine shafts by pumping 3.6 million gallons of water daily into South Fork Wolf Creek. Since an average Californian uses 85 gallons of water each day (DAO Report), I believe this is like depriving 42,353 residents of the water they need. In addition, the discharges would change the natural flow of Wolf Creek, possibly disrupting life cycles of organisms and threatening its natural ecology.

The San Juan Mine (Siskon) is an example of how a de-watering strategy can go wrong. It opened in 1995 and was subsequently forced to shut down after a disastrous draining of local wells. Impacts are still being felt among the residents, as some wells were permanently damaged.

Construction noise would be heard for about 18 months before mining operations begin, then blasting and vibration from heavy equipment would continue underground for the next 80 years. Waste rock and tailings haul trucks would make as many as 100 round trips a day between the New Brunswick mine access shaft and the processing site on East Bennet to the Centennial site. Trucks using Brunswick Road to reach Whispering Pines Lane and to access Highway 49 would further congest traffic in the area. Additional truck trips would be required to transport dangerous combustibles, such as fuel oil, diesel fuel, explosives, and other supplies.

Not convinced yet?

A survey conducted by The Union among Realtors has concluded real estate values would decrease approximately 20% near the mine sites.

We can’t breathe yet on this one. It’s time to be horrified. Learn more and become involved at http://www.minewatchnc.org and on the Minewatch Nevada County public Facebook page.

We need to scrap these plans while there’s still time, just as the Tahoe freeway plans were scrapped. Returning to the noise and dirt of a mining town does not serve our interests.

Grass Valley citizens have worked hard to build a community that provides quiet and peaceful surroundings, with clean streets and roadways. Grass Valley is too beautiful, too quiet, and too precious to plunder in this way.

Linda Schuyler Horning lives in Nevada City.