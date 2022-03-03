Linda Jack: Remembering Black pioneers
Thanks to The Union for the front page coverage of the Grass Valley African Methodist Episcopal Church and School site plaque dedication on Feb.18.
Over 50 people gathered under sunny skies to remember our earliest Black pioneers and the institutions they built. We were delighted to be joined by Rev. Dr. Vernon S. Burroughs, presiding elder of the AME San Francisco/Sacramento District; Rev. Gilbert V. Richards II, pastor at Bethel AME Church, Marysville; Gwen Ford, director of the Bethel AME Church Housing and Economic Development Corp.; as well as many other church members from Marysville.
The Marysville and Grass Valley churches were sister churches in that they were built around the same time and dedicated by same bishop, T.M.D. Ward.
I would like to offer one clarification to your story. The plaque is sponsored by the city of Grass Valley. Based on the recommendation of the Grass Valley Historical Commission, on Feb. 23, 2021, the Grass Valley City Council voted unanimously to approve landmarking the site.
Thanks to Mayor Ben Aguilar, Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle and City Council members Hilary Hodge, Bob Branstrom and Tom Ivy for their unanimous vote in support of the project.
The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission followed suit by recommending county landmark status, as well.
We were delighted when the Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted favorably on that recommendation in June of 2021.
You may enjoy hearing that an out-of-area reader of The Union, Cathie Clinch, was very pleased to see news of the plaque. She is a great-granddaughter of Charles Clinch, who purchased the AME property in 1893. Thanks again for your coverage.
Linda K. Jack is the chair of the Grass Valley Historical Commission.
