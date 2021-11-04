Linda Campbell: Constitutional democracy can’t survive pyramid economics of capitalism

The framers of the Constitution, which replaced the Articles of Confederation, created the first codified democracy of a country in 1789. Due to the Federalists’ Electoral College, Thomas Jefferson demanded that an amendment process be added and the first 10, or Bill of Rights, were added. It’s important to note that the ideals of divine sovereign rights or capitalism do not exist in the Constitution.

The Declaration of Independence made clear the American Revolution was about replacing sovereign rights from God (divine rights of kings) with inalienable rights. This was due to the reality that no human being, living or dead, has a choice to whom or where they are born. It’s why this country is for and by “we the people.” The idea or term of capitalism, like the behavioral science of economics, simply didn’t exist or wasn’t known by those at the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

However, due to the dictates of history, humankind’s ideologies (including religion) can rise, destroy and ground this democratic experiment of governing into dust.

This will prove once again that humans deserve to be controlled by others with higher power. President Abraham Lincoln’s words, “In a democracy, people deserve the government they get,” address that reality.

However, the real problem is that the economics of ideology is inherently flawed. This is due to the fact that the structure of ideological rule is based on a pyramid scheme.





Due to logistics, all the power and wealth are centrally located at top. But those in the middle, in order to maintain or improve their position, must crush those at the bottom.

The only difference is Adam Smith discovered that merchants, like Medici, had accumulated enough capital to enjoy the same power as divine kings and queens. He referred to them as capitalists. The Netflix series on Medici, though too pretty, gives one a credible picture of how that family capitalized on its assets.

But here’s the thing, the purpose of the original pyramids were to be tombstones of those who thought they were gods. When they died, their accessories of gold, food, slain animals and executed servants were entombed, as well. All were needed to serve them in pharaoh heaven.

The only thing that ever trickled down were the tears, blood, urine and feces of the generations of slaves that built them. Men, women, and children who were born, lived, and died building these structures of stone for no earthly purpose.

Though I can understand Egypt’s pyramids are works of archaeological architecture, I cannot comprehend how one with compassion would think these temples to false prophets are spiritual.

When these people visit them, can’t their souls hear the screams of agony through millennium? Of course one might enjoy that kind of thing …

Linda Campbell lives in Nevada City.