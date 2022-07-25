Leona Powell: Mind your P’s and Q’s

Our parents used a few tried and true adages to teach my sister and me how to behave.

“Follow the Golden Rule,” “Mind your Ps and Qs,” and “be kind to animals” were at the top of the list.

They would remind us to treat others fairly, to be polite and well-behaved. And to treat all living things kindly.

I never heard mom or dad say unkind or swear words to us girls.

Usually, any unkind, hurtful words came from other kids. “You’re ugly,” “You’re stupid,” or “What a klutz you are.”

As an adult, there have been statements that are an affront to my sensibilities. Maybe not the message itself, but the wording used. We have all heard them. A Few people aren’t able to speak without using the “F” word.

In college, there was a fellow in the Forestry program with me that every other word out of his mouth was the “F” word. He could not make a spoken sentence without it. We were on an overnight field trip. My classmates and I were divided into “crews” for the various chores at the lodge.

This fellow, a couple of other guys, myself, and another girl were assigned to the “Fire Watch” crew. The evening job was to keep the generator running for the lodge, and we ensured no sparks from the chimney started a fire outside. We were standing at the warming fire outside, discussing the day of fieldwork we had completed. Of course, this fellow would contribute his colorful thoughts on whatever we were talking about, with every other word being the “F” word. We girls got uncomfortable with his use of words, but we stayed quiet. I could see the two guys were also uncomfortable.

Finally, the burly fellow in the group spoke up, “Shut up! We’re tired of your filthy mouth! If you can’t stop using that word in every sentence, Then SHUT UP! You can’t even say a simple sentence like ‘Hi, how are you without the “F” word.”

Mr. “F” Word was livid! “Well, if you @#$% don’t, @#$%, like it, I’m going to @#$% leave!

This episode reminded me of something my mom had told me a few times.

She said, “I had a history professor in school that said, ‘When a society’s Mores and Morals start to decay, that is the beginning of the end for that empire.’ Just look at the Roman and Greek empires. You will see that it is true.”

I find myself thinking about that statement a lot lately.

Promiscuous language, as well as actions tend to undermine societal values.

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” doesn’t mean much to some people.

In this Post COVID time, people are becoming less civil to each other, saying or doing hurtful things. It has become rampant in our leadership. A divide has grown in our society. People on both sides think they are absolutely right. So right that listening to thoughts of others or considering others’ feelings have no place in “their” world.

I hope that this republic can withstand this internal onslaught. I hope that, as with our crew that evening, an esteemed person or group will stand and say, “ENOUGH! We need to remember our Ps and Qs. We need to treat others with respect, no name-calling, and no foul language. Every one of us has worthy ideas. We need to get along. We need our society intact.”

Gandhi said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

I will mind my Ps and Qs and “do unto others as I would have them do unto me,” hoping that I can make a small change and improve our society. I hope that many others will too!

Leona Powell lives in Nevada City.