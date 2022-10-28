Leona Powell: Charm and vitality

When my family and I moved here from suburban L.A. fifty-plus years ago, the charm of both small towns, Grass Valley and Nevada City, was a large part of the draw to the area.

Before moving here, I had fallen in love with the architecture of the Victorian era and early to mid-twentieth century homes.

Today, I love walking the neighborhoods of Nevada City. I admire the many “Grand Old Victorian Dames” with their large wraparound porches, turrets, or towers and the large yards many have. I enjoy the early twentieth-century homes with varied styles, from Craftsman style to Art Deco to modern fifties and sixties ranch-style homes. All with their unique characteristics.

I suspect that that charm has drawn many others to come live here. I know it is this charm that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Now, SB9 can potentially cause the beautiful homes and yards to be hidden behind additional houses that can be built on the same lot. In my mind’s eye, I see small homes that could easily become air B and Bs with no permanent residents.

Not to mention the increase in density these homes will cause and the increased fire risk.

Nevada City’s charm will be lost.

Reading about SB9, I found some interesting yet disturbing things about the Bill.

It limits local control over land use.

The city planners and planning commissions will have no say in where on the lot or what type of structure can be built.

It removes public input and lacks due process.

Residents will have no voice regarding how their lifestyles will be changed by the additional home or homes next door.

It does NOT allow a city to address public health or safety concerns.

Think about our narrow, often dead-end streets. We already know how hard it is to find on- street parking. Where will these extra vehicles park? Then there is the problem of getting people out safely in an emergency on these narrow streets. In an evacuation, this will add to the already congested streets and may cause unnecessary injuries or deaths.

There are our already overburdened water and wastewater systems. With the strain the in-progress builds are making now on the system, how much more will be added by additional homes on single-family lots?

It eliminates single-family residential zones.

SB9 is another example of the State trying to tell cities and their citizens how to function and live.

It favors developers and investors.

It does NOT address AFFORDABLE HOUSING!

The State Attorney General has said he will sue cities for implementing an HND.

Nevada City is not alone in thinking this is a bad Bill. Over TWO HUNDRED other cities and towns have pushed back on SB9.

We need affordable housing. We need to feel safe in our homes. We need well-thought-out methods to achieve these goals without degrading the history and charm that makes Nevada City a vital, beautiful community.

SB9 is not the answer!

Vote YES on Measure W.

Leona Powell lives in Nevada City