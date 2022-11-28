Leah Fowler: Nevada County is a gift and so is middle age…

As a Nevada County native, one would think it could become easy to not appreciate or explore the beautiful landscapes or towns that Nevada County has to offer. Life’s routines can take over, and we become numb to our surroundings. However, something about our area is so unique, it is difficult to ignore. Our county has the most stunning vegetation that thrives year-long; we mostly have four seasons and picturesque towns that have been preserved and well cared-for. There is a sincere love and admiration for our area, whether you were born here, moved here recently or are a tourist. We all share the same respect that our area naturally commands. Exploring the county as a whole will equal a lifetime of adventure and satisfaction. Where else could you visit endless walking trails, numerous Yuba River swimming holes, our many lakes (Scotts Flat, Rollins, Bullards Bar, and Englebright to name a few), hiking and of course, the historic Nevada City and Grass Valley downtown districts. Nevada County has grown substantially in the last 20 years, but why wouldn’t it? As people, we are incredibly blessed to reside here.

My boyfriend and I adopted a puppy from Grass Valley animal shelter last June, the pup was online on Facebook, and my boyfriend and I couldn’t resist. As we went through the process, we received a call within hours that “Watson” would be ours.

We changed his name to “Wesson,” and realizing he needs to be educated on new scents and exploration, I took him for a walk on the Independence Trail, which is very close to our residence. As I pulled in to the state park’s “ndependence Trail”main parking area, I decided to take the trail that winds under the road, as I have never walked that before. It was smooth sailing as the trail zig-zagged down toward the Yuba River. Glory be with me, halfway down the trail I realized I have to walk back up. As we entered the final phase of the trail, I looked at Wesson and hoped he had a little more stamina than I did. We both stared at the beauty of the river. After about two minutes, I decided to turn around and head back up the trail.

Finally coming to grips of how out of shape I really am, which is not something I like to ponder, I soaked in the natural beauty. Halfway up the trail, with Wesson leading the way, there became more of a verbal contention, “Wesson, hurry up, let’s move faster,” and me using his leash in an up-and-down fashion like “giddyup”. Wesson was just as exhausted as I. I thought, “Nothing lasts forever,” and kept dreaming of being in my car headed home. As I was mentally drawing my last will and testament, I realized that we had come to the straightaway at the top of the trail. It couldn’t have come fast enough. My pup’s tongue was hanging loose to the side of his mouth and mine as well. My face and cheeks were so red, for hours, I looked like I had received the new Estee Lauder Christmas make up gift set in every color that wasn’t mine.

When I finally arrived home, my boyfriend asked me what had happened? I said that it was a great walk and I should do that more often.

Recently my boyfriend asked me if I wanted to go on a walk on the Independence Trail with our pups. I didn’t hesitate to say, “Sure, but let’s stay on the other side with the informational posts and landmarks. I went on a field trip there when I was a kid and I would like to refresh my memory. Wesson and I just went on the other side and it’s a little bit boring with no informational posts or landmarks.”

Leah Fowler

Nevada City