Laura Seeman: Volunteer, donate to free health clinic coming in July

The mission of our community hospital is to “make the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while we advance social justice for all.”

I was new to my role as the mission integration and community health leader at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and was trying to figure out how to connect with our community when I saw the opportunity to volunteer for the California Care Force free health-care clinic a few years ago at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on a cold and rainy day.

The dreary weather of the day did not interfere with the giving spirit of the health-care providers and volunteers who assisted the patients who had come to receive services through the California Care Force free health-care clinic.

My volunteer activities of the day included the one thing I do best — talking to people and listening to their stories. I heard stories of hardships and needs along with stories of thankfulness and gratitude for the community we call home. I was able to connect with people and see them for who they are and where they are at. Knowing that I was able to provide an ear to hear their stories solidified my commitment to this event.

I would encourage you to consider the donation of your time during this summer’s event or a financial contribution to this event to ensure that we are helping to serve those who need us most. The next free health care clinic is scheduled for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School.

We at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are committed to assisting with this wonderful community event. Are you? Please set up a profile at californiacareforce.org/Clinics/Clinic-Registration to help our Nevada County community get the medically needed services that our residents deserve.

Laura Seeman is the mission integration and community health leader at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.