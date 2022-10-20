Larry Meek: More concern about fire

The original author of Senate Bill 9 (SB 9), which increases housing density throughout the state’s urban areasand gives the state long held city rights to make local decisions, is State Senator Scott Weiner, representing San Francisco.

Unfortunately, before the bill was finalized, false rumors had convinced lawmakers that a fire exemption would be included for towns like Nevada City, identified by CalFire as a Very HIgh Fire Hazard Severity Zone . However, nowhere in the actual text of SB 9 will you find the word ‘fire’.Thankfully, towns of historical significance are exempted from SB 9.

On the advice of their city planner, all five Grass Valley City Councilors wisely and quietly voted to take advantage of this exemption in much of their historic town. Nevada City is included in the state designated “Urban Cluster” with Grass Valley. If SB 9 is allowed to dominate, unlike Grass Valley, local control over Nevada City’s long protected neighborhoods will be greatly diminished over time. Measure W’s successful identification of Historic Neighborhood Districts is the only defense permitted to us.

For decades, our residents have steadfastly taken responsibility for the safe keeping of our gold rush towns and greater communities. The focus on preservation of both commercial areas and neighborhoods attracts new residents and visitors while contributing to the economy. Taking away local discretionary review and hearings will make it easier for SB 9 to accomplish its goal, which is centered entirely on greater density of market rate housing while ignoring the actual need for affordable workforce housing.

This mandated density dismisses our heightened vulnerability to fire, dismantling single family neighborhoods and increasing the demand on services and infrastructure. Since 2008, the use of fire resistant materials, or *Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) products are required in the construction of all new buildings, Cashin’s Field, being our largest project.

With 92% of Nevada County residents living in high or very high fire hazard severity zones and the majority of Nevada City homes built before 2008, limiting the density would certainly be a prudent first step.There is only one house in my neighborhood built after 2008, begging the question of how the remaining homes will be protected.

Fire is not selective. Increased density requires even greater protection efforts on an already strained fire department. It is naive to say a wildfire will never reach our town again. It is equally naive to say a local resident or, more likely,an outside developer will never take advantage of SB 9’s current ability to invest in splitting an existing property where one house stands today and increasing it to a potential maximum of 8 dwelling units (two primary homes and 2 accessory units per lot).

This kind of urban density will increase our already impacted streets, many of which are narrow and with only one exit. The increased risk of fire in Nevada City is clearly reflected in numerous non-renewals or steep increases in home insurance premiums. Those who cannot find an insurance company willing to write a policy for them are forced to choose the option of last resort, the California Fair Plan.

SB 9 erases single family neighborhoods in all of Nevada City and reduces optimum fire protection. Measure W, in respect of the Historical Neighborhood Districts, will return local oversight that has resulted in one of the best preserved gold rush towns in the world. It will return the same tried and true rules taken away from the people of Nevada City by the state on the first day of 2022.

Vote “YES” on Measure W. Protect Nevada City from big city, high density urban development standards. Give us a greater fighting chance against fire. I support Measure W. I hope you will join me.

Larry Meek lives in Nevada City