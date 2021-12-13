Larry McGrath: Lessons from corporate breakups

The business news lately discussed the breakup of Toshiba, GE, AT&T and J&J. Each of these companies were large, complex entities with multiple product lines and services in many industries.

All had tried to manage using a central staff/control function. None of these entities were able to integrate and manage the company as a single organization as the size and complexity grew.

The level of management expertise needed and the size of the central administration to direct and control individual units was no longer effective. Decentralization and elimination of selected businesses was necessary in some cases for survival.

Breakups of large, complex businesses have been ongoing for years (Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Dupont), along with dozens of larger firms divesting selected businesses that impeded performance.

In these scenarios, the lesson is to restrict overexpanding beyond the entity’s capabilities to manage multiple diverse functions, limit size to avoid stagnation and to respond to meet changing external conditions.





Unfortunately, the management lessons learned in the real world have been ignored by the most diverse, insular and sprawling organization — the federal government. Management principles (planning, organizing, controlling and directing) and size apply to all organizations.

The federal government is too large, has too many functions and activities to manage as a single entity over 50 states. The U.S. government can’t manage its own diverse central operations. The Federal Register lists more than 430 departments, agencies and sub-agencies. The government can’t manage its finances (www.usa.gov/budget) or cost controls — think continuing resolutions for temporary funding.

It makes no difference what political party is in charge.

These conditions limit the ability to manage and control a group of 50 diverse businesses called states. This characteristic of the federal government started long ago as the size and reach kept increasing and many voters ignored the growing consequences ,while others sought to have the federal government control and manage more of the businesses of the states (voting laws, climate issues).

This parallels the tug of war found in the business world of management acquiring businesses versus focusing on selected core businesses. A sign of overreach of the federal government is there has not been one federal government program ever completed. Year after year, funding continues with no outcome.

Today voters watch as Congress votes to add more functions, larger budget with little regard to the principles of management or extending beyond its ability and rights to manage and control 50 states. This latter step was the purpose of the 10th Amendment restrictions (https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/amendment/amendment-x ). Our Constitution was build on a government of checks and balances, not a behemoth monopolistic organization.|

Continually increasing the federal government size and complexity leads to two outcomes.

First, it impedes the state and local government’s ability to manage citizens as they choose. Federal overreach drives ongoing state actions to raise more local and federal revenue to pay from the increased size and role of the federal government. The acceptance of federal fovernment grants and loans binds the recipients to terms and conditions that are restrictive and not always applicable for various states. Centralized planning from Washington, D.C., has little operating knowledge of 50 diverse states. Rules are applied homogeneously (one size fits all). Terms are added without states’ approval (mask wearing, vaccinations, testing).

Second, it leads to replacing the republican form of government where states have distinct rights. The fundamental principle of the federal government was a management of checks and balances, not control and management of state functions. The end game of this latter process is the USA becomes America as there are no more 50 state constitutions.

The above scenario put the spotlight on the current political conflict. Voters are asked to ignore the principles of management and the role of the federal government, which is limited by the 10th amendment. Voting to expand the federal government’s role (more diverse function, control), budgets and size leads to the elimination of the republic form of government (dissolution of the Constitution) and compounds the inability to manage itself.

Voters need to consider what is really occurring with an ever-increasing federal government and thirst to expand control. Like the debt, size and capabilities threaten survival.

The USA needs a smaller central organization and to divest itself of functions that are no longer within its constitutional limits, let alone within the capabilities to manage. Good management and the republican form of government demands this no matter what party seeks to have legislative or executive control.

Larry McGrath lives in Grass Valley.