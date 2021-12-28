Larry Hoffman: In the year 2525

Many of us baby boomers probably remember the song, “In The Year 2525,” by Zager and Evans. It portends that “man’s reign” would be through after 10,000 years.

That thought brought to mind what many scientists (and wanna-be-astronaut billionaires) are now saying about space travel, and particularly about colonizing planets and conducting exploration into deep space. Some even speculate that if we don’t boldly go where no other man has gone before, mankind will perish.

Would it actually be remotely possible that man could colonize, say Mars, and flourish indefinitely there?

It certainly would be challenging to colonize Mars and thrive on that planet. It’s clear the atmosphere and climate make it impossible to withstand unless housed in highly fortified structures.

Beyond that, consider all the other necessities that would be required to sustain human life. Shelters would need constant heating as temperatures can reach 200 degrees below zero. On the balmiest day at the equator it might reach the low 80s in the daytime.





The next obvious obstacle to overcome would be sources of water and food. Supplies from Earth (if available) would take at least five months to arrive, so the Mars colonists would have to find ways of extracting liquid water and producing their own edibles.

Without these basics, how could the more demanding endeavors (such as mining/acquiring materials, expanding living quarters, manufacturing, etc.) even be possible?

This brings me back to the speculation that somehow humankind ultimately must leave this planet or perish. All of the conditions for survival mentioned above are pretty much given and here on our planet.

We live in the so-called Goldilocks Zone and don’t have to endure the extremes of Mars or harsher worlds. We have ecosystems that furnish our basic requirements for water and food. We have extracted non-renewable and finite material resources to construct gigantic cities, fuel the creation of innumerable industries, and develop technology that only 50 years ago seemed impossible.

Here on Earth we pretty much have it all. So why are some well educated people predicting the dire outcome of mankind’s demise on Earth?

Taking a step back, it should be obvious. Collectively, we are not good stewards of this planet. From afar, it’s clear that mankind is a cancer to this world. We have overpopulated the planet. We pollute the atmosphere, rivers and oceans. We have little regard for conservation and the effects our industrialization have on other species (many now extinct) as well as our own.

It should become clear to anyone with a long-term view that, indeed, mankind will someday eliminate itself and probably most or all other living creatures here on Earth by our own stupidity.

This brings me to the following conclusion. If we can’t find a way to live together sustainably here on Earth, how could mankind possibly find a way to live on another planet?

Maybe we should give some thought to how things would have to change politically, socially, economically, and more if we were to colonize another planet.

Why not do these things now and here on Earth before we spoil what is otherwise the most hospitable place we could otherwise habitat? If we don’t, we won’t survive 10,000 years or on Mars, let alone until the year 2525.

Larry Hoffman lives in Grass Valley.