Kurt Reynolds: Fact is marijuana is not as harmless as you might think

I'm going to keep this short and to the point, and I'm going to present only facts, which sadly, many people can't seem to find any way to live with, or even admit to.

But today we're going to talk about marijuana. The reason the legal cannabis industry is reluctant to tell the whole truth is simple. Profits. If one really thinks the cannabis industry is any more honest than the tobacco companies once upon a time, you are not facing the facts.

Fact: America is facing an epidemic of addiction with staggering numbers of deaths. The death toll is only a statistic of the destruction abuse and addiction cause to the user, family, friends and the public at large. Property crimes, thefts, break-ins, are primarily because of drug use. That is a fact.

Aug. 2, 2017, marked 14 years of clean and sober living after many, many years of addiction, bad addiction. For me, it became "get clean and sober or die." I chose, and choose, life.

Marijuana is a gateway drug, not for just myself but for many other people I've known over the years.

Young people, junior high and high school age kids, start smoking pot and usually right around graduation from high school, they get bored and it only takes one person with something more dangerous, destructive and deadly (meth, coke, crack, heroin, pills, any number of substances) to say "here try this."

That is really all you need to make a brand new drug addict.

These are the facts. I have no political or social agenda. My only agenda is telling The Union readers the facts.

Take it or leave it, but don't ever say no one ever warned you or told you the truth, because I just did.

Kurt A. Reynolds lives in Smartsville.