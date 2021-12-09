Kristopher Finstad: End papacy of Pope Francis

“The Roman pontiff can and ought to reconcile himself, and come to terms with progress, liberalism and modern civilization.” — 1861 March 18th “Quanta Cura & The Syllabus of Errors: Condemning Current Errors,” Pius IX.

Little more than 4.7 months past traditionis custodes on the use of the Roman liturgy prior to the reform of 1970, the remaining difference: 1.3 months presumably will qualify Pope Francis as a heretic through his will by decree and its accompanying letter to reconcile the papacy to “progress, liberalism and modern civilization.”

Pius X, on the errors of modernists, resolved through Pascendi Domini Gregis in 1907, after Karl Marx provided the communist international through his manifesto and prior to Lenin’s revolution, that “whenever there is question of choosing directors and professors for seminaries and Catholic universities. Anyone who in any way is found to be imbued with modernism is to be excluded without communication from these offices, and those who occupy them are to be withdrawn … for as a rule the students are modeled after the pattern of their masters.”

Sources of Catholic doctrine demand that a knight of Columbus must “lead, serve, protect and defend” these instructions abrogated by Pope Francis. Adherents to the Vatican Council II fail these instructions, particularly among Catholic men whom “desire to be better husbands, fathers, sons, neighbors and role models.”

Modernists do not make better husbands, fathers, sons, neighbors and role models but stand opposed to saints. Advent throughout Europe traditionally recognized Holly as a resemblance to Mary, Mother of God, for her burning love of God. As the root of Jesse, she bloomed. Flower power as a New Age dawning along the ecliptic with Aquarius is said to eclipse Pisces. However, Jesus Christ blossomed to the ends of all ages.





I request to be denied recognition as a knight of Columbus and consequently, no longer an adherent to the modernists of Vatican Council II. May there be an end to the papacy of Pope Francis through heresies condemned by Pius IX and X.

Kristopher Finstad lives in Grass Valley.