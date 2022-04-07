Kristopher Finstad: A partisan jury for justice

Dispatch to the Grass Valley Police Department identified me as a “judicial activist” through a business line, clarifying her intention to inhibit me as a juror. Jury selection eliminates biases.

President Biden appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose qualifying experience includes a position as public defendant. She represented Guantanamo inmates standing accused as terrorists. The American Bar Association defended her decisions across 100 cases. Less than 10 were reviewed by conservative senators.

She clarified her constitutional understanding to the position: her president provided her as an appointment to interpret cases methodically according to the U.S. Constitution, to be reviewed in the Senate.

Joseph Drayton, an American Bar Association committee member, said of her: “We asked pointed questions related to bias, whether to the government or to defendants, and we found no bias.“

Ann Claire Williams, standing chair on the bar association’s federal judiciary committee, denied an accusation from Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, that 250 judges and attorneys were partisan interests interviewed to favor President Biden’s appointment.





Steve Marshall, attorney general of Alabama, opposed President Biden’s nomination as a concern to the direction of law and order in the United States.

President Biden’s appointment is considered by Republicans to be radical, although, the word “radical” comes across more as a buzzword to a partisan slant.

Rep. James Clyburn, House majority whip, remarked: “Well, I think the Republicans sort of took this in a place that none of us thought a party would go to begin with. Why are you arguing about a private school and what they teach first, second, and third graders? Race is a fact in this — the racial problem is a fact in this country. And you don’t solve problems by pretending they don’t exist. And we saw questionings that seemed to indicate that we’re going to just pretend we don’t have this kind of a problem.“

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, gavelled at one point to deny an unprecedented request he described as a “fishing expedition” he will not allow into confidential files into her cases.

Jackson said, “I’ve said what I am going to say about these cases.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, said to her: “You are a great American.”

Joy Behar to her co-hosts during “The View,” spoke: “I mean, these are supposed to be United States senators, and they are appealing to that fringe, that lunatic fringe.”

I have no means to legislate from the bench as a juror. Legislating from the bench is something partisan interests sway judges to do. Criminal offenders require a legal defense. A legislature may have provided the lawful requirement.

Whatever bias I might display as a juror is something I am to declare. Whenever I am to be selected I’ll bring a copy of the U.S. Constitution to read with amendments.

Kristopher Finstad lives in Grass Valley.