Kristin Donahue: Don’t fear discussion of the ‘H’ word; hospice is here to help

What if I told you there is an organization you could call when your elderly parent’s health was in decline?

What if I told you they would send you nurses who are experts in pain management, aides to help with daily care, a social worker to make sure affairs are in order, and a physician who would coordinate care with their doctor?

What if this organization would provide any equipment needed — hospital beds, lifts, shower chairs, wheelchairs and medications? What if they’d also provide a nurse to call day or night with questions or problems, coordinate volunteers to stay with your parent while you took a break, or visits from a chaplain if you desired?

And what if this would cost you nothing?

Now, what if I told you the name of this organization was hospice?

Mention the h-word, and many people have reservations and misconceptions about what hospice provides.

When asked, most people say they want to die at home, surrounded by the people and things they love. Unfortunately, many people do not enlist hospice support until the last week, days, or even hours of life, preventing hospice from providing the full range of care and comfort available.

Nearly a third of patients enroll a week or less before they die, even though this benefit is designed to provide care for six months (or more) depending on the progression of their disease.

Surveys completed by family members after the death of a loved one, show that more than 98% would recommend hospice to others. The majority state they wish they had called sooner.

Why do people wait so long to call?

Sometimes, simple misconceptions are to blame. People may think of hospice as a place rather than a service. America is a death-denying society, and physicians are often reluctant to admit when curative care is no longer effective. Some still have a hard time talking to patients about the end-of-life.

Often, it is the family that doesn’t want to hear the word hospice; they think it means giving up or abandoning hope.

So, families delay engaging hospice and the person dies anyway. Sadly, perhaps in pain that could have been alleviated, or with fears that could have been diminished had hospice caregivers been engaged in time.

At Hospice of the Foothills, we strive to educate that:

Hospice is not a death sentence. It’s the terminal illness that dictates one’s fate.

Hospice patients live, on average, 29 days longer than non-hospice patients because their symptoms are being managed and their physical, emotional and spiritual needs are being met.

Caring for a terminally ill loved one can be very challenging and hospice is available to supplement the care the family is providing.

There is no cost to the family for the care Hospice of the Foothills provides. What is not covered through Medicare, MediCal, or private insurance is covered through contributions and fundraising efforts.

Hospice does not administer drugs that hasten death. They work toward balancing the pain/symptom management to maximize each patient’s quality of life.

Hospice services are typically provided in the patient’s home but can also be received in a skilled nursing/assisted living/independent living facility, and/or hospital.

Hospice is not limited to the six-month terminal diagnosis. Services can extend well beyond six months depending on the progression of the disease.

Patients can terminate hospice services at any time, and in some cases, patients can actually improve and no longer need hospice.

It is important to learn about your health-care options so that you can make informed decisions before you or your family needs care. We encourage you to complete an advanced directive and have many conversations with your loved ones about your health-care wishes.

Hospice services also extend into bereavement for the loved ones left behind.

Hospice professionals often hear the comment, “I don’t know how you do what you do.” While this can be a very challenging job, they know that without their care and support, there would be far fewer “good deaths.” They are tireless about making the end-of-life as beautiful as the beginning.

So, the next time you hear the word hospice, know that it means caring, support, comfort, and living the best life possible until the very end.

Since 1979, Hospice of the Foothills has had a deep tradition of providing expert end-of-life care to our community and is ranked in the top 25% of hospice providers nationally.

Kristin Donahue is the director of development and marketing at Hospice of the Foothills.