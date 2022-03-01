Kirk Houston: Violent outbursts an extension of our culture

The athletic field was the one place that felt normal for me as a child. Growing up in the 1960s and ’70s, I cycled among baseball, football and basketball. Each change of season offered new hope for the next sport, and what was in store.

After learning about adverse childhood experiences, I later discovered that physical movement had healing qualities for children who had experienced some kind of childhood trauma. So I am a fan of sports, competition and athletic endeavors, but there is an ugly side of sports that is symptomatic of a larger social ill.

The latest incident of aggressive violence involving Juan Howard, the basketball coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines, further illustrates a symptom of a society that has lost its moorings.

There is an unwritten code of ethics imparted to men at an early age: “Real men don’t back down from a fight; no one comes into our house and pushes us around.”

These messages received at a formative age serve as the blueprint by which young men form their identity. Do you feel the underlying shame embedded in those messages? “I’m not no …. Let’s go kick some ass.”





In the current society and culture of sports, gentleness, kindness and self control are seen as weakness and have no place in the interior makeup of a “real man.” Juan Howard losing all self control, and hitting a coach on the opposing team is the outcome of such conditioning.

We live in a culture of violence and have, so it seems, from the beginning of time. We fight for our rights. We fight for what we think is our land. We even assemble killing machines, guns and weapons of mass destruction in the spirit of “taking what is ours,” or “keeping what is ours.”

Dualistic thinking sees the world in distinct categories. You’re either good or bad, in or out, Republican or Democrat. This mentality creates an us-versus-them way of living.

Richard Rhor, founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, describes non-dual thinking as “everyone and everything belongs.” In essence, we are more alike than we are different.

So much emphasis is placed on winning and losing at the Division I and professional level of sports. It’s mind boggling to me the income of these coaches at the highest level of college athletics. Along with exorbitant financial benefits comes the pressure to produce, and as the losses mount at that level, the pressure increases exponentially.

Question, true sports fans, who won the 2009 Super Bowl? My guess is that less than 5% of the population can come up with the correct answer.

What if Division I college coaches made a modest income? What if the primary goal of a coach was to be a mentor for athletes? How does one deal with adversity, disappointment, losing and winning? How do we treat people who don’t wear the same color jersey or more importantly, how do we treat people who see life differently than we do? The life lessons are endless in this kind of learning and training environment.

There was a humble, gentle and non-violent person who lived a long time ago who offered a group of followers these words: Treat others as you would like to be treated, love your enemies, be merciful as your father is merciful to you, turn the other cheek, bless those who curse you, and do good to those who hate you.

What if basketball practice included this kind of foundation of teaching? Don’t get me wrong. I like to win as much as the next person, but it is no longer the reason I participate in athletic competition. I wish I knew then what I know now.

Everyone is weighing in on how to handle the Juan Howard situation. Many are saying he should be fired, never to coach again. What if he were restored in some manner — given an opportunity to learn from his mistake. Restorative justice provides room for an individual to right their wrong, and to learn and grow from their transgression.

Juan Howard is not an evil man. If he could, I truly believe he would rewind the tape and make a different decision. How do we shape a more inclusive, community minded, and loving culture? With one choice, decision, and response at a time.

If you haven’t googled it already, the Pittsburgh Steelers won …

Kirk Houston lives in Lake of the Pines.