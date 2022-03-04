Kevin Lucas-Ross: The joy of giving back

My wife and I joined the Music in the Mountain’s chorus in the fall of 2009. As kids, we had the pleasure of having Don Bagget as our choir teacher. We both graduated from Nevada Union High School and were thrilled to be singing again.

After singing for a couple of years for Music in the Mountains, we were delighted to learn that we could volunteer to house a musician for one of MIM’s upcoming concerts. We were happy to host a harpist for the 2011 Summerfest.

Anna Marie Mendieta stayed in the downstairs bedroom of our home. As she practiced in the evenings, we got to enjoy her beautiful music playing softly, making its melodic way throughout our home as we fell asleep. To this day, it is some of the best sleep I have ever experienced.

After her last performance of the festival, tired but overjoyed by the festival’s success, Anna Marie asked us to join her downstairs for some wine to say thank you for hosting her. I later learned, as the last concert of her stay with us wrapped up on July 3, she got word that my birthday was the next day.

As we came downstairs, she started to play her harp and she continued to play for over an hour. It was a spectacular evening and will forever be one of the most cherished birthday presents of my entire life.





Today, I work for Music in the Mountains as their sponsorship and administrative manager. From singing with the chorus to volunteering with support to now working in the office, I have seen first hand and from many perspectives how Music in the Mountains can touch the lives of the people in our community, and those who visit, through the power of music.

Hosting a musician for Music in the Mountains has brought countless numbers of new friends into our home and has filled it with music, laughter and precious memories.

As Music in the Mountains gets ready to return to a full schedule of musical performances in 2022, I want to let our community know about the incredible volunteer opportunities that this organization has to offer. From housing world-class musicians to helping set the stage, from stuffing envelopes to making food for the performers, Music in the Mountains is powered by the generosity of our community.

If you or someone you know is interested in making a difference, please reach out to any one of Nevada County’s amazing and worthy nonprofit organizations to ask about volunteering. If music happens to be your passion or your joy, Music in the Mountains has several volunteer opportunities available.

Kevin Lucas-Ross lives in Grass Valley.