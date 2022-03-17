Kermit Jones: COVID-19 — the road ahead





As a Northern California physician, former Navy doctor in Iraq, and a father and husband, the past two years have been some of the hardest for me personally and professionally as I witnessed colleagues near their breaking points and understaffed hospitals struggle to manage overwhelming numbers of severely ill patients.

The pandemic has taught us that despite our best efforts, this virus will not be eradicated anytime soon.

We learned the hard way that even the strongest among us can face real emotional and mental health challenges from prolonged social isolation, with even more profound effects on special needs children and adults.

Our small businesses and mom and pop shopscan permanently shutter without substantial support.

Yet we also learned that life saving therapies can help manage this virus and help transition us from the pandemic to the endemic stage of COVID-19.

However, many of my patients say they’re still confused about how to live their lives during this new stage of the virus, and if they’re listening to partisan politicians on CNN or FOX News, I’m not surprised.

The public’s confusion over COVID-19 guidance is due in part to differing messages from our state and federal leaders. While California has decided to lift its mask mandate, CDC Director Walensky has said that “now is not the time” to lift mask mandates. However, “now is not the time” is not a metric by which families like mine can plan for the future. If federal health guidance is going to remain as is, the CDC needs to provide what metrics will change that guidance.

Additionally, the federal government must recognize that California’s COVID-19 situation differs from that of other states.

In a country that spans over 3,000 contiguous miles with almost 330 million people, it’s not appropriate for federal guidance to be a blanket, one-size fits all approach that ignores the facts on the ground. The CDC should work with the nation’s governors to provide public health guidance that best fits each region’s specific situation.

Many scientists suggest our country is likely near herd immunity through a combination of past infections, vaccinations, and boosters.

As a result, I believe that California was correct to sunset its mask mandate, and other states are following suit. The majority of Americans who wore masks chose to get vaccinated and boosted, and with current trends as they are, we all should be able to return to a safe sense of normalcy.

And while it’s time to start returning to normal, there are some common sense measures our government can and should take to ensure that we continue to both manage the virus, keep our vulnerable safe, and allow people to live their lives as they wish.

President Biden should invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the supply and distribution of monoclonal antibodies and Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill — which are both 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness. Making the COVID-19 pill abundant and easy to acquire will ensure our hospitals do not become overwhelmed once again by another wave.

We also need to make it even more user-friendly to be vaccinated and boosted, for those who so choose. Rather than traveling to drug stores or hospitals to receive your shot, programs should be established to bring vaccines to those who want them.

Whether you live in a rural or under served community, or are a working parent of two young kids like me, the ability to go online and make an appointment for a qualified professional to administer your vaccine at your home or place of business will help protect us all now.

Finally, our governments must take a sober review of the data from the last two COVID-19 waves, and prepare future mitigation strategies based on evidence, not politics.

When we play politics with public health for headlines or political power, everyday citizens, parents, and patients lose. Our children end up the victims from lost parents, grandparents or threats to their own health, safety and education.

If or when we encounter the next wave, we need to prioritize safely keeping our businesses open, safely keeping our kids in school and safely running the only country we have in a way that is consistent with our shared values and communities.

To “trust the science” recognizes that the science is ever-evolving and that we should not be afraid of sometimes being wrong as we protect our communities and the country we all love.

Kermit Jones, D-Roseville, is running for California’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.