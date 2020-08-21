Ken and Chad Paige: Open letter to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors

I applaud and thank you, Supervisors Ed Scofield and Sue Hoek for your courage to stand up for us and vote against this ordinance. As the owners of Friar Tuck’s and a lover of this community you did the right thing. Again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

It is Friar Tuck’s desire to invite you to a safe outdoor meeting/dinner with COVID protocol to start a conversation and move to find a solution of hope. We are a community built on wellness and health and I believe we can become a beacon of hope on a way forward to life. Please let us know your interest and we’ll send out the invite! Let talk now before the rain comes and it’s too late.

FYI, we are forming a large coalition of restaurants throughout Nevada County who are like-minded. Our collaborative will join together to fight for our rights to remain open during this COVID-19 crisis. Our county is relatively COVID-19 free and we do not believe we need to be held to the same standards as the rest of the state which includes not being allowed to serve people indoors.

For many of us this is 100% of our business with no outside seating. We will be working on many fronts to meet the government requirement while we defend our rights with a team of attorneys under the California and American Constitutions. We must and will reopen before the rain!

Again, thank you Ed and Sue, and we do hope all the supervisors will reach out to us ASAP for a date and time to meet. Your community can’t want to see you face to face with all the necessary distancing etc. Doing this will be a real showing of your heart.

Ken and Chad Paige own Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar in downtown Nevada City.