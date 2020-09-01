Kelly K. Molloy: Right advice, right time

I have been a member of South Yuba Club for three years. In that time, I have had three trainers. This story is about my current trainer.

In December of 2019, I had a bone fusion surgery done on my right foot. I was unable to bear weight on my foot for several months. I sought out the training services at the South Yuba Club to assist in my recovery. In February of 2020, I had the good fortune to meet my current trainer.

With my current trainer, and over the last six months, I have learned more about training than I have in the three years I have been a member at the club. My trainer has taught me about different physical activities which assist in strengthening the connective muscles, ligaments, and tissues within my foot and entire leg. My trainer observes the body as a whole unit, versus only concentrating on the injured area. This approach is imperative to healing. My trainer has demonstrated the use of the equipment at the gym, ensuring I am comfortable using the equipment on my own. My trainer has discussed how I can improve my overall health by participating in the biometric program. My trainer is consistently encouraging and positive, assisting me to have the courage to push farther.

My trainer arrives to each session very prepared. My trainer has usually done extensive research related to his clients’ needs, which is invaluable. My trainer makes constant effort to try and improve the outcome for the clients, which is commendable. My trainer is a dedicated, and hard-working employee. As the director of the training program under his supervision, the trainers are more confident and now work as a team. My trainer is truly an asset to the organization and carries pride for a job well done.

In April of 2020, I fell and injured my right knee. I suffered a severe bone contusion down to the marrow in my right knee. By May, my ankle was also excessively swollen, and in constant pain. I sought the advice of my podiatrist who performed my foot surgery in December 2019. At that point, my podiatrist told me I had a partially ruptured posterior tibial tendon, and would need surgery. Surgery was scheduled for July 16, 2020.

In June, my ankle seemed to be getting worse. My trainer recommended I speak to my podiatrist again and request an MRI on the ankle to ensure any additional injuries would be identified prior to the surgery. When I met with my podiatrist, he told me I had an additional injury — a tear on the peroneus longus tendon. He scheduled an MRI, and I had the MRI two weeks ago.

Upon reviewing the ankle MRI, my podiatrist told me I had a bone contusion in the ankle, and avascular necrosis in the talus. These injuries would not have been identified had I not had the MRI. This diagnosis was devastating.

At this point, my trainer suggested I seek a second opinion with an orthopedic surgeon. I had my appointment with Dr. Christianson on July 13. Upon review of the MRI films, Dr. Christianson, along with the radiologist stated I did not have a rupture, tear, or necrosis. A mis-diagnosis from my podiatrist.

I would have been on an operating table repairing a tendon that was not ruptured, had my trainer not encouraged further evaluation. I will never be able to adequately thank him for this.

He is an amazing trainer who has integrity. He genuinely cares about the health and well-being of his clients as evidenced above. I am very appreciative to South Yuba Club for bringing this level of professionalism, caring, brilliance, and experience to its members.

Kelly K. Molloy lives in Grass Valley.