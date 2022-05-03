Katherine Griffin: Facts vs. opinions, an important distinction

I was extremely disappointed in the April 23 Other Voices piece, “Who checks the fact checkers?” by Robert Emmett because of his skewed perspective and the disinformation contained in his two main points.

Firstly, Assembly Bill 2223 does not in any way promote, allow or lay the groundwork for infanticide. Mr. Emmett focused on the word “perinatal” contained in the bill and extrapolated that to mean that the bill lays the groundwork for infanticide up to four weeks after birth.

What he should have been focused on instead were the words “pregnancy outcome,” which are the main point of the bill.

Infanticide (the crime of killing a child soon after birth) is not a pregnancy outcome and therefore has absolutely nothing to do with the bill. Rather, the bill seeks to protect women from prosecution for negative pregnancy outcomes during the perinatal period.

Pregnancy outcomes addressed by this bill would include unfortunate situations such as infant death due to prematurity, birth defects, genetic issues, SIDs, etc.

Women around the world are currently being subject to prosecution after suffering miscarriages or other negative pregnancy outcomes. Assembly Bill 2223 is an attempt to protect women from this kind of malicious prosecution.

Infanticide — killing a child — is worlds away from perinatal infant death due to medical issues incompatible with life. To suggest otherwise is inflammatory and frankly, false.

His second main point was in relation to SB-1390. Every example of speech that he indicates could be stifled by this bill (political positions on border walls, immigration policies, abortion, etc.) are actually opinions and not facts.

He goes further to pose the question, “Would it become unlawful to voice an opinion that goes counter to the fact checkers’ truth?”

This bill has nothing to do with opinions. It has to do with facts. Facts are statements supported by evidence or data.

Opinions are “a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.” Opinions do not override proven facts, and protecting proven facts is the entire point of SB-1390 as specified in the following language: “Disinformation or misinformation, including but not limited to, false or misleading information regarding medicine or vaccinations, … elections and conspiracy theories.”

No one would be affected by this bill for speaking their opinion. However, SB-1390 might come into play if while speaking their opinion they spread information that has been proven to be false or misleading. Given the abundance of “false or misleading information” in Mr. Emmett’s piece, it is not surprising that he would oppose SB-1390.

“Every man has the right to an opinion, but no man has a right to be wrong in his facts. Nor, above all, to persist in errors as to facts.”

— Bernard Baruch

Katherine Griffin lives in Nevada City.