Katherine Greenwood: Miscommunication about sheriff’s appearance was our fault

I was surprised to read Pauli Halstead’s comments of Sheriff Shannan Moon in The Union’s Jan. 20 “Hits & Misses.” As the American Association of University Women, Nevada County Branch, president, I feel compelled to respond and offer a more complete context surrounding the situation.

The association must take responsibility for Sheriff Moon’s recusal. She had agreed to speak to our group months ago, letting us know ahead of time which issues she could not address.

In scheduling her, we implicitly accepted the limitations she was under. Moon’s topic was to help local members learn what her department has done and is planning to do to better serve the community at large, but particularly to deal sensitively with offenders with mental health or substance abuse issues.

She was quite willing to answer questions as part of that appearance.

However, due to our communication lapses, Moon had not been given complete details on the program, including the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County’s Community Oversight Task Force’s participation, until a few days prior to the meeting. (Pauli Halstead is not associated with AAUW, but is a member of that Task Force.)





In effect, Moon had been invited for one event, only to be presented with a different situation at short notice and without her consent.

The association has apologized to Moon and must apologize to the community. We pride ourselves on being responsible members of this community, committed to education rather than to confrontation, and on being trustworthy hosts to those we invite to speak. We deeply regret having failed that standard.

Katherine Greenwood the president of The American Association of University Women’s Nevada County Branch. She lives in Nevada City.