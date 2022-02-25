Katharine Popenuk: Nothing settled about mine

Science is clear, but Rise Gold’s most recent mailing is anything but. Rather, it is an intentionally misleading attempt to skew the facts regarding the mine reopening.

Has the mine reopening been approved?

No, Nevada County has not just completed anything regarding approval of the mine reopening. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has yet to conduct its first meeting to discuss the contents of the draft environmental study. They have not yet fully considered nor approved the contents of the study. No final determination has been made as to the safety, environmental impacts, or adequacy of the proposed regulation of a reopened mind.

The draft environmental impact report has not laid to rest anything. Rather, the report enumerates 83 impacts considered significant enough to require some measure of intervention so as to make them not as bad as they actually are anticipated to be.

Some impacts are so severe there is nothing that can be done. We will just have to live with them. I think we are being asked to accept a lower quality of life in Grass Valley.





None of these concerns have been “put to rest.” Grave concerns remain about drained wells, spoiled aquifers, dust, exhaust, noise, and airborne chemicals associated with the transportation of residual waste. There is no confirmation that there will not be spills, seepage, accidents, oversight, or callous disregard of regulations or safety practices.

What is the draft environmental impact report?

The report’s only purpose is to lay out the ways in which the mine will impact our community and the possible ways some of these impacts could be dealt with.

This report was paid for by Rise Gold. It is important to note that this report relied on information provided to the consulting firm by Rise Gold, and many of the conclusions reached in the report are based on assumptions and best case scenarios. The report does not guarantee in any way what will be the actual outcome.

The fact remains the the mining industry is the single largest source of toxic waste and one of the most destructive industries in the country.

But what about the new jobs?

Rise Gold states we can expect 612 new jobs, 312 of which are directly related to the mine operation. The other 300 are presumed increases in our current employment base, in response to an estimated $50 million poured into our community. What in Grass Valley will the mine be spending $50 million on each year?

Two-thirds of the 312 mine employees are to be local hires. The remaining 104 employees would be the top paid technical and managerial positions. Are these highly trained specialized employees already a part of our local community? Or will these positions more likely be outsourced? I doubt each of these managerial, technical, scientific professionals and CEOs will ever reside in and thereby contribute to our local economy.

Do mine workers really earn $122,000 a year?

When Rise Gold says “average,” they are including all salaries, including the top third salaried positions in the calculation of that average. This includes the CEO’s anticipated very generous salary.

An entry-level miner can expect to earn an average total compensation (includes bonus and overtime pay) of $18.55 per hour, based on a survey of typical existing salaries. An early career miner with one to four years of experience earns $20.26, and an experienced miner with 10 to 19 years of experience earns $27.56 (source: payscale.com). Truck drivers, janitors, front load operators, security staff, etc. will all be making the current going rate as for a non-mining town of Grass Valley.

Do we get to keep the gold? No, we don’t. All of the gold and all of the profits will be leaving Grass Valley. The city of Grass Valley and Nevada County will not be receiving a piece of the gold pie. Profits, if any, will be distributed to the owners and shareholders of Rise Gold.

So what’s in it for us?

That is a very good question. Grass Valley assumes all of the risks, and for what? It’s a case of trading the family cow for a handful of magic beans. We would be risking so much for so little — our beautiful quiet community, our neighbors, our scenery, our streams and rivers, our air quality, our water quality and habitat, our well-paved traffic-free streets, our peace and quiet, and our tax dollars for mitigation and reparation 24/7 for the next 80 years. For what?

Please let the Nevada County Board of Supervisors know what you want for your community. Email BOS.PublicComment@co.nevada.ca.us .

Katharine Popenuk lives in Grass Valley.