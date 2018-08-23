Kate Laferriere: Run on Nevada County Airport’s runway and raise money for families in need

Interfaith Food Ministry has the need for speed!

Have you ever wanted to run down the middle of an airport runway? Would you like to make the holidays brighter for those in need? Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) has the event for you and your family!

IFM is proud to host its inaugural "Run the Runway Hunger Run" on Oct. 6 at the Nevada County Airport. This will be an exciting, one of a kind race, that offers runners (and walkers) the opportunity to enjoy the runways of our local airport.

The IFM Hunger Run is designed to promote fitness, family and fun while supporting those in need. Not only are runners invited to run the runway and follow the 5K course through the hangers, but walkers are also invited to stroll the runway and children can participate in an Information Scavenger Hunt.

Last year, 101,943 bags of groceries were distributed to families with children and individuals in need.

The Experimental Aviation Association, along with Cal Fire, will have their planes on static display and KNCO will be broadcasting live from the Nevada County Airport. A variety of nutritious refreshments will be available before, during and after the run.

In the spirit of competition and fun, there are medals for top finishing runners and prizes for children who participate in the Scavenger Hunt Walk. To guarantee a Hunger Run T-shirt for the day of the run, participants need to register by Sept. 11. More details for the Hunger Run and the registration form are on IFM's website at http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

All proceeds from the Hunger Run will support Interfaith Food Ministry's Holiday Food Distribution. IFM believes in a community where no one should feel the hurt of hunger. We work to feed the hungry and reduce food insecurity in Nevada County.

Last year, 101,943 bags of groceries were distributed to families with children and individuals in need. Our Holiday Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving and Christmas groceries, including a turkey (for families of three or more) or a whole chicken (for families of one and two) to approximately 3,400 low income families (comprised of 3,900 adults and 2,000 children).

If you can't run or walk with us on Oct. 6, there is still an opportunity to support the Hunger Run and make a difference for the holidays. Sponsoring the Hunger Run is an easy way to join our runners and walkers in spirit, ensure that the Hunger Run is a success, and make the holidays brighter for those in need.

A huge "thank you" to Tri-Counties Bank, Van Son Construction and Peter's Drilling and Pump Service for already helping to sponsor our first Hunger Run. Details and the sponsorship application are on the IFM website. You can also stop by IFM to pick up applications.

Finally, for further questions or information, please contact me, Kate Laferriere, at 530-798-3839. IFM and the Nevada County Airport look forward to a great event and hope you can join us.

Kate Laferriere works at the Interfaith Food Ministry and lives in Grass Valley.