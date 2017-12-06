Kate Laferriere: Interfaith Food Ministry fills the bags For Thanksgiving

A new distribution method, dedicated volunteers, and generous donors enabled Interfaith Food Ministry to provide Thanksgiving groceries to 1,183 families in need this year; 274 more families than 2016!

In the past, Thanksgiving groceries were distributed in the IFM parking lot through a drive-up car line on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The traffic back-up, limited one day only pick-up, and cold weather made the Thanksgiving distribution challenging for clients and the neighborhood.

This year, for two weeks, beginning on Monday, November 13 through Wednesday, November 22, Thanksgiving groceries were included with the normal distribution of food on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Extra volunteers from the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society, IFM, and the community at large added turkeys (for families of two or more), a whole chicken (for individuals) canned green beans, margarine, rolls, cranberry sauce, cranberry juice cocktail and a large cannister of holiday flavored popcorn (for families of two or more) to the IFM grocery carts.

"Clients were excited and incredibly grateful when the full cart of groceries were loaded in their cars," reported IFM executive director, Sue Van Son. "The last two weeks were very busy and exhausting with the busiest day on Monday, November 20th. A record number of 350 families received regular and Thanksgiving groceries between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is worth it when you see the faces of the families receiving the food."

Generous donations to IFM's "Sponsor a Family" program helped to make Thanksgiving distribution possible. The turkeys alone for Thanksgiving distribution cost over $16,000. It is never too late to make a donation. Your donations to 'Sponsor a Family' will significantly help IFM provide groceries for a full Christmas Meal; which will cost approximately another $20,000. Please sponsor an average family of four for $20 or two families for $40 or five families for $100. Donations to Sponsor a Family truly fill the bags for Thanksgiving and Christmas. IFM also has holiday gift note cards so that you can 'Sponsor a Family' as a gift for a family member or friend. When you give the gift of sponsoring a family you are sharing the joy of the season.

Checks can be made payable to Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95945. Or donations can be made on our website at http;//www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Kate Laferriere lives in Grass Valley.